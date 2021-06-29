“I’m all right, Vax.”

It’s just not Irish, is it, this concept of devil take the hindmost – one pub or restaurant customer pushing past those excluded to gain an elite interior.

The velvet rope, an emblem of elsewhere.

Not us, equal citizens of a free Republic, classless, with respect for one another.

But now Ireland’s leaders are actively trying to bring back an ascendancy. In an ironic opposite perspective, it seems to mark the most depressing depth of this pandemic.

Their motives are laudable, of course – they are trying to save hospitality along with the hospitals.

Thus the idea that pubs and restaurants will open indoors at some stage of the summer, but only for the fully-vaccinated and the immune.

Young people, in particular, already without prospect of owning their own homes, will be either outside the feast or serving at it. Sláinte indeed.

You can see why it sticks in the craw.

Read More

Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar looked deeply uncomfortable and uneasy as they faced a press conference, although Eamon Ryan – concerned, of course – was too loftily occupied to exhibit any obvious signs of unhappiness.

He at one point referred to the pandemic as “this abnormal period”.

Thousands of deaths by September, if the worst comes to the worst. “A wave as severe as any to date,” said Leo.

Hundreds and hundreds of thousands yearning for freedom. Tens of thousands of businesses depending on it.

It’s the very definition of a political no-win situation. And the halfway-house solution is to split Irish society down the middle.

Partition. Some inside the tent, or bar or restaurant, and others outside.

An attempt to work out how it will operate, in conjunction with stakeholders, this half-thought plan of the haves and have-nots. And it certainly will have knots.

Would there be fines in the case of sneak-ins?

The Taoiseach admitted frankly: “That has not entered our consciousness at all.” But perhaps it should have done, if managers are not to abruptly abandon playing policeman.

A voice sweetly pointed out a New York Times report on how Covid passports didn’t work in Israel. Publicans and restaurateurs asked to see them for a week, then stopped bothering.

“I see the apparent contradiction, of course I do,” said Micheál at one point, over a vision of young unjabbed waiters working the room for hours, but unable to have a meal or a pint on their day off in the very same premises.

But then he also spoke of the Government’s “consistent approach” so far, which now happens to involve an agreed policy of radical inconsistency.

So this dreaded announcement was not a case of Groundhog Day. It was not even a no-beer variant that might be called Drowned-Grog Day, although it brutally ended the hopes of all wet pubs.

Instead it was Good Groundhog, Bad Groundhog Day, discriminating between citizens in the face of a virus that discriminates between none.

We even heard ‘herd immunity’.

A journalist asked (paraphrasing here) whether members of the elect, the anointed ones, would have to wear laminated ID cards (although he might as well have called them Willie Wonka golden tickets)?

Leo and Micheál had the common-or-garden Irish decency to more or less squirm. They didn’t directly answer.

Eamon made his excuses and left. He had to take Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil in order to insist the Government was doing all it can on the housing crisis.

Things are at a pretty pass when the man from RTÉ points out that nobody from Nphet tapped the Government on the shoulder to mention that their fond hopes for July 5 would be dealt a Delta blow.

Was the relationship between advisers and advised not clearly dysfunctional?

Leo had the good grace to swallow awkwardly. “I can’t answer that question…” God knows what he might say if he did. “This virus likes to surprise us. (It was the virus’s fault) to rip up our plans, and it has done it again.”

Would he characterise the relationship between the Government and Nphet as working well?

“Yes,” said Leo, his eyes, expression and demeanour screaming something else.

Up until now, he had said, they were agreed “not to go down this road of vaccine passes to access domestic services”.

And now they are going down that road, bounced into it by an invisible bacillus. He looked like he wished to be anywhere else, even in the Dáil defending the Government’s housing record like shrill and utterly-correct Eamon.

Twenty-four hours earlier, the Fine Gael leader had said that delays to the Government’s planned July 5 reopening were “not inevitable”.

Ho ho, and, er, ho.

It’s really not a laughing matter, this exceptional situation – now with new exceptions.

We’re all in – or out of – this together.

Read More



