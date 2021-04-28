Young people in Northern Ireland will not accept ‘evangelical homophobia’ within the DUP – Joe Brolly 

Joe Brolly has said young people in Northern Ireland will not tolerate the “evangelical homophobia” within the DUP in the wake of Arlene Foster stepping down.

The Northern Ireland First Minister’s decision to abstain in a vote on gay conversion therapy last week appears to have agitated sections of the party's fundamentalist grassroots.

This is on top of criticism of her not being vociferous enough in opposition to the contentious Northern Ireland Brexit Protocol.

Derry native Brolly said the DUP leader “tried to move the dial very slightly over the last few weeks” in terms of LGBTQ+ rights, but others associated with the party have expressed opposite opinions.

"We’ve got a gay quarter in Belfast which is a really welcome place to socialise and have fun,” the sporting and political pundit said on Newstalk’s Hard Shoulder today.

"And those people are not interested in the old style evangelical sort of homophobia that is espoused by the DUP and that’s what we’re seeing.

"I see boys like Jim Wells, Jim Wells said last year that he would no longer watch Strictly Come Dancing because there’s a gay couple on it, and Ian Paisley saying he’s repulsed by homosexuals, and Gregory Campbell saying that Aids was God’s plague on the gay community.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime today, Former DUP MLA Mr Wells said conversion therapy was one of many issues the party had with Ms Foster’s leadership.

“The concern was mounting from Christmas onwards, it would be wrong to say it was conversion therapy… the party was fairly united in that there should be leadership change,” he said.

Brolly added that the young people in Northern Ireland will not accept these comments he said were made by DUP members Mr Wells, Mr Paisley and Mr Campbell.

"We have a really well-educated population in the North, it’s not the deep south of America or Trumpist America, we have a very law-abiding sensible approach to things in the main,” he said.

"It’s going to take time to shed the DUP thing, get rid of that nonsense and get on with the real business.”