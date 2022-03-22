Independent Michael Healy Rae has angrily accused Leo Varadkar of “looking down on him” – but the Fine Gael leader has counter-charged that it is the Kerry TD who is guilty of this insulting behaviour.

Yet another bitter Dáil clash began when Mr Healy Rae asked about the Fine Gael leader’s strong statement against a proposed liquid gas at Ballylongford on the Shannon Estuary in Kerry.

The Kerry TD said the remarks some weeks ago “nearly caused a traffic accident” at the proposed site as local Fine TDs and councillors rushed to proclaim their support for the planned project.

Mr Varadkar said his lengthy response concerned government policy, which was about phasing out fossil fuels, not using fracked gas, and promoting wind-generated energy.

The Kilgarvan TD said he took grave exception to being replied to with suggestions that he did not understand the original reply, and he insisted that, as an elected representative of the people, he was entitled to more respect.

“You’re no man to look down on me. I’m elected here every bit as good as you are,” Mr Healy Rae said. He added that he understood people far better than Mr Varadkar – and would allow the people to choose between them.

“Off you go, with the airy fairies and we’ll see what good it will do you,” Mr Healy Rae said.

Mr Varadkar countered that it was Mr Healy Rae who was being insulting. He urged him to reflect on his comments and consider if he should withdraw them.

“You look down on me. You think that because I’m from Dublin, because I’m middle class, because I don’t talk the way you talk, that I don’t understand real people,” the Fine Gael leader said.