'You inherit half of your father's friends and 100pc of his enemies' - John Deasy on Fine Gael rivals and constituency gossip

He takes a similar approach to the criticism he faced last week from Fine Gael colleagues in his native Waterford where a motion of no confidence in him was passed last Monday evening.

Deasy says he's glad the row over his commitment to his constituency blew up because it revealed the internal turmoil in his local Fine Gael branch which he admits he has not engaged with for years.

He says he has become "desensitised" to the political attacks from local rivals because it has been going on for 20 years. His late father Austin had to deal with the same tensions, he says.

"There is a saying in politics, I think George Bush Junior said it, when you are your father's son in politics you inherit 50pc of his friends and 100pc of his enemies and in my case that was absolutely true and I inherited every single one of them and I have been dealing with it ever since," he said.

Deasy says there is a "rump" in Waterford's Fine Gael branch who have "dished out personal abuse" to him, his father and their supporters for years.

John Deasy golfing with White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, during President Trump’s recent visit

In recent days, he says people have contacted and reminded him of incidents over the years he now hopes will be investigated by Fine Gael.

He believes party headquarters has "washed their hands" of difficulties in Waterford but will now be forced to get involved.

"Things happened in the past that definitely need to be investigated and looked at by Fine Gael," he says.

Last Tuesday, Deasy suggested there was a bullying problem in his local organisation which culminated in the confidence motion.

John Deasy with his late father Austin. Photo: Tom Burke

He doesn't choose to expand on what he means but says he believes party members will be making complaints to the party.

"I think the word bullying does get bandied around a lot but certainly there have been problems and they need to be addressed," he adds.

He says claims he does not live in the constituency are "crazy talk". "The gossip mill is just rampant and has been for some time," he says.

His wife, RTE presenter Maura Derrane, commutes from their home in Dungarvan to the station's studios in Cork where she presents Today with Daithi O Se, he says.

"Maura works in the RTE studios in Cork and commutes up and down to Dungarvan. My young fella is in the Montessori school in Abbeyside," he adds.

One of the criticisms he has faced in Waterford is he didn't canvass for candidates in the local election.

"I never canvass in the local election," he says. "I provide help to people who want it but as far as canvassing in local elections I never really did a whole lot of it. It's not something I have done in the past," he adds.

But why have people turned on him?

"Honestly there is a very simple answer - we succeeded and we actually managed to get elected and others didn't. I hate saying that but that is what this boils down to and I can't help that and I can't help being competitive. And I can't help the fact my dad got elected and I did too," he adds.

Why doesn't he ring the other side of the fraction, which includes Fine Gael Senator Paudie Coffey and former senator Maurice Cummins, and try to sort out the mess?

"As far as communication is concerned it is fair to say that ended years ago. It just did and like I said this goes back to my dad's time," he says.

Deasy admits he has left himself open to criticism by focusing on his work as the Government's special envoy to the US.

He was appointed to the role by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar after he was overlooked for a ministry.

He says he is putting everything into the role which mainly focuses on securing access for Irish people to the so-called E3 Visa Waiver Programme. Annually, more than 10,000 two-year working visas are made available to Australian citizens but Deasy is confident the programme will soon be expanded to allow Irish applications.

His first attempt to get legislation passed was narrowly defeated.

Deasy says he's ideally placed to work on the project having previously worked for both a US congressman and senator during the 11 years he lived in Washington DC.

"I am probably the only person alive who can say that they're a parliamentarian in a foreign country who used to work in the House of Representatives and the United States Senate and for that reason it is the place where I thought I added value and that's why I asked Leo to do this," he says.

Over the past two years he has delved into his contacts book and reignited old friendships to convince the American political system to give Ireland access to the programme.

"I think someone sniggered at the thought of me going back after 20 years to work and lobby on behalf of people but the fact is all the contacts and networks of people I did know were all intact," he says.

He says he's been to the US a "good few times" but "couldn't quantify it".

"A lot of people ask me the question, 'you must be over there the whole time?' The answer is no," he adds.

"Last summer was a good example.

"I spent weeks chasing Americans around the West of Ireland. Seriously, I did. Mick Mulvaney (US President Donald Trump's chief of staff), playing golf with Mick.

"I know, 'it's a hard life'," he says sarcastically, before adding: "But it is necessary to create relationships and spend time with people.

"You play golf with them. You do whatever, you have dinner. It's not about being in Washington, it's not about hanging around there. It's actually about focusing on it even on this end and making yourself available."

He says he can't put out a press release to inform people about all his contacts because it is "too sensitive".

"There is bitterness across the board in American politics and I can't really launch into who I am talking to about what. It's just a bad idea. It's been difficult in that respect," he says.

However, he has worked closely with big name US politicians such as Congressman Richie Neal and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan who have helped with the visa waiver bill.

If he gets the bill passed he will turn his focus to the plight of the undocumented Irish living in the United States.

He said he knew of Irish parents who were afraid of taking their children to hospital because if they did they would be identified by the authorities.

"Contextualising this it is important for Ireland to actually get this done.

"It is important we regain our level of influence in Washington and change people's lives as a result," he said.

