‘You haven’t got a clue’: RTÉ’s Claire Byrne challenges Nigel Farage over his knowledge of Irish history

RTÉ’s Claire Byrne challenged Nigel Farage over his knowledge of Ireland during a conversation over what Brexit has done to Britain and Northern Ireland.

The former UKIP leader and TV personality said that Ireland should leave the EU and questioned why Irish nationalists fought so long for independence from Britain.

The RTÉ host then played a Cameo clip where Mr Farage was tricked into saying a republican message, the slogan ‘Up the Ra’.

Mrs Byrne then said: “Don’t try and lecture the Irish people about the history, culture and precarious nature of peace on this island. You haven’t got a clue.”

Farage responded; “How dare you even suggest that?”, adding he has “close family links with your country” and supports close relations between Ireland and the UK.

Meanwhile, the Brexit Party leader also claimed spiralling inflation – and not Brexit – has lead to petrol and staff shortages across the UK.

Speaking on RTÉ One’s Claire Byrne Live programme yesterday evening, the controversial British politician denied that fights breaking out in UK petrol stations over shortages of petrol has anything to do with Brexit.

"This is nothing to do with Brexit whatsoever,” he said in an interview from London.

"It’s the 1970s being played out all over again.”

He claimed that the number of EU workers coming to work in the UK post-Brexit is still high.

"I checked the figures from June 2020 to June 2021 and despite Brexit, 172,000 workers came into the UK from the EU,” he said.

"The idea that Brexit has stopped people coming into the UK is nonsense.

He admitted that “yes, we’ve got problems, yes we’ve got inflation.”

However he said that inflation is the reason for prices going up, not Brexit.

"The fact is the Western world is going into a period of inflation not seen in 40 years. Ultimately prices of everything go up.”