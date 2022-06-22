Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has defended his Dáil row with Pearse Doherty, saying it was “self defence”.

He said for his own mental health that “every now and then” he has to snap back and “you have to stand up to bullies”.

Last week in the chamber Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson had cited corruption allegations against Mr Varadkar which are being considered by the DPP.

Read More

Mr Varadkar immediately hit back accusing the Donegal TD of “a very personal cheap shot”, which he said told a lot about his character.

The Tánaiste accused Mr Doherty of having “abused and mistreated” a garda, which led to him being arrested and prosecuted in court.

Speaking today, Mr Varadkar said he wouldn’t call the exchange a “spat” and that it was “self defence”.

"I won't go through the detail of it, but in my mind it was very much self defence,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

"Sinn Féin - whether it's their supporters online, or their supporters on the streets, or their politicians in the Dáil - are constantly trying to attack us personally and bully us and do us down on the Government benches.

"I think the way they try to demonise their political opponents - sort of make out that they care about people more than us.

"It started off, let's not forget, because Pearse Doherty alleged that my party was out of touch because I'd steak and chips with Jimmy Deenihan in the members restaurant the night before - no public money involved.

"Yet they can go on their exotic, fundraising trips around the world and drink champagne, and they're totally down with normal people.

"When you have to listen to that kind of stuff day-in, day-out - I think even for your own mental health, every now and then, you have to snap back.”

Speaking earlier on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland, Mr Varadkar said he would like to see Senator Lynn Ruane say that what Mr Doherty said about him was “unfair” after she said no one should be shamed for mistakes from the past.

"I know what she is saying, I am a supporter of the suspended convictions legislation I was Taoiseach when we brought that in so that people can move on with their lives if they’ve been convicted in the past,” he said.

“But I think It lacked context, I would like to hear her say that what Pearse said about me was unfair as well and that everyone is entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence and she hasn't said that and I hope she will.”