Confusion, incoherence and chaos has surrounded the Government’s handling of the non-relaxation announcement, the Dáil has been heard.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said it was particularly hard to hear the Taoiseach suddenly talking about antigen testing, when the Government had repeatedly shown it was “no fan of antigen tests”.

She said the rules were being rewritten three days before businesses that had been closed for nearly two years were due to reopen. It was "confusion, incoherence and chaos, to be frank," she said.

But Taoiseach Micheál Martin rejected the allegations, which included claims from Ms Murphy that the Government had offered no guidance on ventilation, despite knowing for months that Covid was an airborne infection.

He said the Opposition was “always trying to pick holes”

A delay to reopening was not on the horizon as recently as two weeks ago, the Taoiseach said.

The reality was that “the case numbers have taken a turn for the worse and we have to respond,” he added.

“The key point is this, that anything we’ve reopened has stayed open so far.”

But Ms Murphy said nightclubs and music venues were now going to get advice at the last possible moment, when safe air-circulation guidelines could have been issued months ago. There was no evidence that anyone in Government was a fan of antigen testing, but now it was to be rolled out to close contacts of positive cases.

There was “almost zero planning” to the Government’s announcement, and nightclubs had been told that “you can dance but you can’t go to the bar for a drink”. She added acerbically: “You can probably dance to the bar.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald accused the Government of not investing properly in the health service, and said it had “failed to step up”.

There were record levels of overcrowding, with 416 on the trolley count, and a waiting list of almost a million – with a quarter of those patients waiting over 18 months. The Budget, however, had provided not one additional inpatient bed for next year.

The State was vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19 because bed capacity is lacking, she said. There would be no increase in beds for the rest of this year and through 2022.

The Taoiseach said dealing with the virus was frustrating because it did not respect the Government’s weekly meetings on decision-making.

“But it’s better to try and proceed with reopening, although with restrictions that people will find frustrating,” he said.

There are anomalies in various settings, he granted, but such would always arise in a multi-faceted public health threat.

Advice had indeed been given on ventilation, briefings prepared and issued, and CO2 monitors had been sent to all schools, he said.

And the Taoiseach added that there would be 900 extra hospital beds in general, while the number of ICU beds had risen from 255 to 321. It was not just a question of the beds themselves, but of the hospital staff and teams needed for each one.