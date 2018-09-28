Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was confronted by a local constituent over the homelessness crisis at a party event today.

'You can go home at night...these people can't' - Paschal Donohoe confronted by local constituent over homelessness crisis

Geoffrey Fox, from Smithfield , met the Dublin Central TD at a Fine Gael General Election campaign in the area today.

In front of the assembled media Mr Fox challenged the minister on the lack of homes available for those in need.

“You can go home at night in your car, you can have your dinner and these people can’t. They’re sleeping in doorways – it’s not fair,” he said.

Mr Donohoe spoke about a number of regeneration projects in the area and said the Government planned to do more on the issue of housing.

“I give you credit for that but you need to do more. Will you build houses for the people that need them? There’s too many children in the flats,” Mr Fox said.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe (left) and prominent Together for Yes campaigner Deirdre Duffy during a press conference in Smithfield, Dublin Credit: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Mr Donohoe – who spoke with Mr Fox privately afterwards – said:

“What the government is driven by is trying to make sure that people have good accommodation, a safe home.”

Mr Fox told the minister he has been living in a flat that is too small for his wife and son for 16 years and has been told it will be another three before he can be moved into a house.

Mr Donohoe was in Smithfield today to officially launch Deirdre Duffy as his running mate in the constituency of Dublin Central.

Ms Duffy worked as campaign manager on the Together4Yes campaign which led the yes campaign in the recent referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Online Editors