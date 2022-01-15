Yes, there is the tragedy of partition but tomorrow marks the centenary of something we can be proud of

These days it is probably better known as the venue for the nation’s newer official hobby of holding tribunals of inquiry. But from 1204, when the English King John first ordered its construction, until January 16, 1922, Dublin Castle was the hated centre of British rule in Ireland.

For that icon of the War of Independence, Michael Collins, it was “that dread Bastille of Ireland”. So it is appropriate that Collins is the witty hero of those widely circulated anecdotes about the Dublin Castle handover which happened precisely 100 years ago tomorrow.

It just does not seem to matter that many of these anecdotes are given the posh term “apocryphal” by historians – or just plain wrong to you and me.

We know from reports in the Irish Independent of January 1922 that Michael Collins arrived at Dublin Castle along with seven other ministers from the Irish Provisional Government around 1.40pm on the day, travelling in three taxis from the Mansion House.

Collins had been elected chair and led the delegation, which included Kevin O’Higgins, WT Cosgrave among others. Historian and Collins’ biographer, Tim Pat Coogan, recalled the first anecdote which does have a ring of truth.

In this vignette, the Belfast-born under-secretary for Ireland, James Macmahon, is said to have greeted Collins saying: “We’re glad to see you, Mr Collins.” The ‘Big Fellow’s’ west Cork accent reportedly soared to new heights as he replied: “Ye are like hell, boy!”

The second story is much better, but alas, is very probably a non-starter though it does feature in the 1996 Neil Jordan movie, Michael Collins. In this little gem, Lord Edmund FitzAlan-Howard, the last ever viceroy to Ireland, chided Collins saying: “You are seven minutes late.”

Collins retort was allegedly: “We’ve been waiting 700 years. You can have the seven minutes.” The main problem here is that Collins and his comrades were not “seven minutes late” – they were in fact an hour and 40 minutes late as the handover had been scheduled for 12 noon.

Read More

Another spoilsport reality is that the handover, which was very lacking in ceremonials, happened indoors with only the delegations present.

Yet these tales certainly fit another working definition of the term “apocryphal” – a story which, if not true, absolutely should be true.

It also chimes with that delicious filmmakers’ defence of taking liberties with history, by saying a “story is not taken from history – but from legend inspired by fact".

The Irish Independent reporter tasked with covering the event clearly strained to see what he could through the windows of the Dublin Castle rooms, since demolished in the 1950s, where the handover happened. The reporter noted that: “Mr. Collins could be seen smiling and looking absolutely self-possessed as he met the viceroy”.

In any event, tomorrow the current Government, joined by President Michael D Higgins will wheel out all the big ceremonials to mark this centenary. We expect to see the Taoiseach, members of the Government, the Council of State, representatives of the Dáil and Seanad Éireann, members of the diplomatic corps, judges, and local government people.

We also expect representatives from Northern Ireland and descendants of key historical figures from that era. Taoiseach Micheál Martin will start the ball rolling today by launching a special stamp.

When you compare the other centenary horrors from 1922, this is a pretty safe one for the Government. In that January a century ago Ireland was already sliding towards a brutal civil war which began in late June.

From then until May 1923, so many of the centenary events involve nothing to celebrate and commemoration is tricky at best. Yet the handover of Dublin Castle on January 16, 1922, was a very significant event which is worthy of warm commendation.

True, the tragedy of partition that is still with us, was being cemented into place in those days.

But for the 26 counties of Ireland this was a landmark happening and the start of a century of continuous independent, democratic government.

The British authorities in Dublin Castle issued a statement later that afternoon which, in principle, recognised the autonomous Irish Government.

This paper’s editorial writer the next day emphasised the importance of what had happened. “It is certainly the most significant event in Irish history for hundreds of years,” the Irish Independent leader writer said.

The Irish Provisional Government released its own more upbeat statement on the day which read: “Members of Rialtas Sealadach na hÉireann [Provisional Government of Ireland] received the surrender of Dublin Castle at 1.45pm today. It is now in the hands of the Irish nation.”

The historian Joe Lee notes that Michael Collins did not have much time to savour the handover and its significance and he was shot dead in the Civil War the following August. But soon after the handover, Collins wrote to his sweetheart, Kitty Kiernan: “I am as happy a man as there is in Ireland today. Have just taken over Dublin Castle.”

Historian William Derham, in a marvellous article on the events, also cites Collins’ later recall of what happened: “How could I ever have expected to ‘see’ Dublin Castle itself – that dread Bastille of Ireland – formally surrendered into my hands by the Lord Lieutenant in the brocade-hung Council Chamber on my producing a copy of the London Treaty?

"We had red carpets laid for us on that momentous morning, and I recalled my only previous visit to those grim precincts as the driver of a coal-cart [sneaking in, disguised], with a price upon my head,” Collins had written.

Other historians noted the mythical significance of “the Castle” in Irish history and folklore. The centuries’-old citadel was attacked by Silken Thomas Fitzgerald in his rebellion in 1534; by rebels following Robert Emmet in 1803; and by those engaged in the 1916 Rising.

It had been the centre of intelligence gathering from every corner of the island. The term “Castle Catholic” was shorthand for collaboration and informing to the occupying authorities.

One of the remarkable features of the day was how quickly the handover happened. It was all done and dusted by 2.25pm having taken a total of 45 minutes maximum. The iconic photograph, with Michael Collins, perhaps fatefully marked with an “X,” captures those final moments.

“Mr Collins bounced out through the Chief Secretary’s doorway and pushed Mr [Eamonn] Duggan and Mr Cosgrave into the leading car, evidently having seen sufficient photographing and filming during recent days” one newspaper report read.

The viceroy left a short while later, at about 3pm. His departure effectively ended seven centuries of occupation in this Dublin citadel.