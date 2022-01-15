| 1.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Yes, there is the tragedy of partition but tomorrow marks the centenary of something we can be proud of

Michael Collins, Kevin O'Higgins and Éamonn Duggan leaving Dublin Castle after the British ceremonially surrendered Irish rule, January 16, 1922 Expand

Close

Michael Collins, Kevin O'Higgins and Éamonn Duggan leaving Dublin Castle after the British ceremonially surrendered Irish rule, January 16, 1922

Michael Collins, Kevin O'Higgins and Éamonn Duggan leaving Dublin Castle after the British ceremonially surrendered Irish rule, January 16, 1922

Michael Collins, Kevin O'Higgins and Éamonn Duggan leaving Dublin Castle after the British ceremonially surrendered Irish rule, January 16, 1922

John Downing Twitter

These days it is probably better known as the venue for the nation’s newer official hobby of holding tribunals of inquiry. But from 1204, when the English King John first ordered its construction, until January 16, 1922, Dublin Castle was the hated centre of British rule in Ireland.

For that icon of the War of Independence, Michael Collins, it was “that dread Bastille of Ireland”. So it is appropriate that Collins is the witty hero of those widely circulated anecdotes about the Dublin Castle handover which happened precisely 100 years ago tomorrow.

Related topics

More On Michael Collins

Most Watched

Privacy