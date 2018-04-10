THE 'Together for Yes' campaign has exceeded a €50,000 fundraising target for its abortion referendum poster campaign in the space of three hours this morning.

THE 'Together for Yes' campaign has exceeded a €50,000 fundraising target for its abortion referendum poster campaign in the space of three hours this morning.

'Yes' side in abortion referendum raise more than €60k in three hours

An online crowdfunding push has seen more than €60,000 raised by 11:30 this morning.

It comes a day after 'Together for Yes' denied the 'No' side had stolen a march on them and they were late in beginning their poster campaign. The average donation this morning has been just under €45.

The group which is campaigning for a Repeal of the Eighth Amendment on abortion has now doubled its target for the fundraising initiative to €100,000 over seven days. This will allow them to pay for 10,000 posters.

Anti-abortion posters have been rolled out for more than a week. One group alone, Save the 8th, plan to erect 20,000 posters by the end of the campaign. Save the 8th has raised more than €400,000 so far for their campaign to retain the Eighth Amendment and hope to raise more in the coming weeks.

'Together for Yes' has raised around €230,000 in recent weeks, including this morning's funding. Their target is to raise €500,000 during the campaign.

Online Editors