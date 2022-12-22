‘Wrong message’ – Will Micheál Martin’s snubbing of new talent spell trouble for his own future in the new year?

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Minister Eamon Ryan pictured with newly appointed Ministers of State outside Government Buildings in Dublin yesterday.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin is facing an internal party backlash over his decision not to promote any TDs to the junior ministerial ranks in a limited reshuffle yesterday.

Mr Martin chose to stick with the same cohort of ministers of state, a number of whom moved departments, in contrast to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who promoted two backbenchers to the junior ministerial ranks.

But Mr Varadkar was also facing questions internally last night after former minister Brendan Griffin refused a return to the ministerial ranks, despite being offered his choice of portfolios.

Mr Griffin cited “family reasons” for his decision to remain a backbencher even though, it is understood, Mr Varadkar offered him a choice of ministries.

The Fine Gael leader dropped Frank Feighan (Public Health and Drugs) and Colm Brophy (Overseas Aid), while promoting Dún Laoghaire TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill to be Minister of State for Financial Services and Limerick TD Kieran O’Donnell to be Minister of State for Planning and Local Government.

Mr O’Donnell replaces Peter Burke, who has switched to the prestigious post of European Affairs Minister, which will involve accompanying Mr Varadkar to EU summits.

Mr Varadkar also assigned the Public Health and Drugs portfolio to Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton, who will sit at Cabinet, and the Gaeltacht brief to OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan.

Mr Martin, meanwhile, was warned by several of his backbench TDs, who would only speak privately, that his decision to snub new talent could spell trouble for his own future in the new year.

The decision not to promote Kildare North TD James Lawless was highlighted by several of his Fianna Fáil colleagues, one saying: “He has been promised four times and has been given nothing.”

Another TD said that the Tánaiste’s decision “sends all the wrong messages internally”, while another said it was “bad form” for Mr Martin not to promote new talent.

A third TD, a veteran of the party, said: “There is no doubt that he [Mr Martin] can manage a government and a department, he just cannot manage a party.”

However, a source close to the Tánaiste insisted: “The Ministers of State have all worked very well over the last two-and-a-half years and this was made particularly difficult during Covid, so the Tánaiste wanted them all to have the opportunity to continue their work as we go through the second half of government.”

Mr Martin did make a number of internal switches, with outgoing EU Affairs Minister Thomas Byrne appointed the new Minister of State for Sport and Seán Fleming, formerly junior finance minister, moved to the Department of Foreign Affairs as Minister of State for International Development, Cooperation and Diaspora.

In a nod to the ongoing refugee crisis, the Government also decided to appoint a new Minister of State for Integration in the Department of Children and Equality which will be a sitting Green junior minister, Joe O’Brien, who will be adding it to his existing responsibilities for Community Development and Charities.

As he previously indicated, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan made no changes to his junior ministers other than assigning Mr O’Brien new responsibilities.

Malcolm Noonan will continue as Minister of State in the Department of Housing and Ossian Smyth as a Minister of State in the Departments of Public Expenditure and Environment.

Among those who were overlooked for promotion in Fine Gael were the party’s high-profile Fine Gael Brexit spokesperson Neale Richmond, the Dublin Rathdown TD, whose constituency colleague Josepha Madigan is staying put as Minister of State for Special Education.

Elsewhere in Fine Gael, Martin Heydon will remain on as Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture as will Minister of State for Enterprise Damien English.

Those staying in situ in Fianna Fáil include Minister of State for Older People and Mental Health, Mary Butler, Minister of State for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte, Niall Collins as Minister of State for Further and Higher Education, Minister of State for Law Reform, James Browne, and Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Dara Calleary.

Mr Griffin confirmed he turned down the offer from Mr Varadkar of a junior ministerial position.

The Kerry TD, who was overlooked for the role of Government Chief Whip in the senior ministerial reshuffle on Saturday, said: “It is with regret that I am unable to take on a ministerial position at this particular time due to family reasons.”

He said that his colleagues appointed to ministerial roles “will all have my full support in their endeavours”.

Mr Feighan told Shannonside Radio he was appointed in 2020 knowing the job would only last two and a half years.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD said it was a privilege and honour to serve the people of Ireland during one of the most challenging public health emergencies in history.

Mr Feighan told colleagues in recent weeks he did not expect to be re-appointed.

