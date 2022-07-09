Worrying about the Seanad reveals the true depths of despair within Fianna Fáil

The level of despair in Fianna Fáil has become so bad that TDs are worrying about the next Seanad election.

There is a fear among the party faithful that their sitting councillors will be all but wiped out in the next local elections, due to take place in or around May 2024.

The consequence of this would be Fianna Fáil struggling to win Seanad seats – because councillors make up the bulk of the electorate for the upper house – after the next general election which, at the latest, is to be held in February 2025.

Some in the party believe the next general election should be held before the local elections, to ensure Fianna Fáil hold the balance of power across the local authority system.

This in turn would allow it to fill the Seanad, presumably with former TDs who would lose their seats following an election hammering at the hands of Sinn Féin.

A Seanad with a Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael majority would make life very difficult for Mary Lou McDonald in her first term in the Taoiseach’s office. As has been the case in recent Dáileanna, the Seanad could frustrate the legislative process and prevent Sinn Féin from passing laws with which it was not happy.

It would also give Fianna Fáil room to recover from what pessimistic TDs see as a looming election disaster on a par with what happened to the party after the financial crash. The logic goes that the remaining TDs and senators could come together and rebuild the party from the ashes, much like Micheál Martin did more than a decade ago.

There are a lot of ifs, buts and maybes in this scenario but it perfectly illustrates the frustration at the heart of Fianna Fáil.

The fact TDs are thinking ahead to the next Seanad election means there are serious problems in a party that is currently governing the country.

The nuclear option for the proposals is to demand a renegotiation of the Programme for Government in December on the grounds that the economy is in a very different place to what it was in 2020 when the coalition was formed.

A new Fianna Fáil leader could also insist they wanted to put their stamp on the programme and force Fine Gael and the Green Party into negotiations.

“We try to renegotiate the Programme for Government with a range of new radical policies and if Fine Gael say no we tell them to f**k off and go to the country,” a Fianna Fáil TD said. It is this sort of disillusionment that led to a gang of four Fianna Fáil TDs (Barry Cowen, Jackie Cahill, James O’Connor and Paudie O’Sullivan) organising an unofficial meeting of party backbenchers and senators to discuss their electoral fate.

The meeting, which was held while Mr Martin was on a state visit to Ukraine, heard the views of a wide range of members who expressed frustration over how Fianna Fáil, especially party headquarters, was being run.

A number of attendees mentioned how much money the party had made through State subventions for political parties based on how many TDs and senators they secure.

What will come of the formation of this new group remains to be seen.

However, it is safe to say Fianna Fáil parliamentarians are at the end of the tether and Mr Martin faces an uphill battle to shore up support among backbenchers ahead of the changeover in the Taoiseach’s Office.