Workers will have right to ask to work from home under new government plans

Workers will have a legal right to ask to work from home under plans being developed by the Government.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Government are examining a number ideas to encourage remote working.

One of the key elements of the plan is to give people the right to ask their employers to allow them work from home.

“I know when we were developing our strategy for remote working we were thinking how can we encourage to do this,” Mr Varadkar said. “In some ways now the question is how do we encourage people to go back to the office when that’s possible again,” he added.

He said a public consultation on remote working showed people wanted a blend between working from home and the office.

“There will be some who will want to be in the office full-time and some who want to be at home full-time but the vast majority want blended working so it might be some days in the office, some days at home and some days working form a remote hub,” he said.

“We are working out the architecture we need to put in around that. The kind of things we are considering is giving people the legal right to request home working or remote working. It doesn’t mean they get it but the right to request it,” he added.

Mr Varadkar also said the Government is also working on right to disconnect legislation.

“I don’t think anyone wants to turn their home into their full-time work place so that’s an issue too,” he said.

