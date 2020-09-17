Workers at meat plant with 28 Covid cases ‘still being bussed to work on packed coach’

Workers at a meat plant where there have been 28 positive Covid cases are being bussed to work on a 50-seater coach, with “every seat filled and standing room only”.

The Dáil was told the Waterford plant is continuing to operate with no change to the daily bussing of workers, with “people standing in the aisles” on the way to the factory.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he had no details on that case, which was raised by Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty. But he said public health officials had the power to close any such facility.

Mr Doherty asked what hold the “meat barons” had over Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael whereby their plants were able to remain open while schools and other workplaces were closing down on cases being discovered.

Mr Varadkar said Mr Doherty was “spinning out a paranoid conspiracy theory” and a “fantasy”. There was no “message, nudge, decision or policy” from Government that would give preferential treatment to meat-plant owners, he declared.

Mr Doherty said a Freedom of Information response to Hannah Quinn Mulligan of the Irish Farmers Journal this week had disclosed 226 Covid cases associated with one meat plant back in July.

“That plant was in Cork, and the plant was never closed down, despite 226 positive cases. Yesterday we learned of another outbreak in a meat plant in Waterford and this is causing huge concern,” he said.

“At least 28 cases are associated with this cluster, and more tests are pending. Local media in Waterford have reported that earlier this week workers from the plant were being bussed to work on board a 50-seater bus, every seat filled, standing room only, people standing in the aisles. And that at a time when there are already cases confirmed in that plant.”

It was shocking, he said, and meant “the meat barons are playing with people’s lives in the interest of profit, plain and simple. And they're getting away with it”.

“What hold have the meat barons over Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil? Contrast this with what they're doing with the treatment of pubs. There were 6,800 inspections of pubs over one weekend, yet there have only ever been five clusters associated with pubs.

“Meat plants have been the site of at least 44 clusters throughout the State, responsible for at least 1,600 cases of Covid-19.

“The situation in Waterford has been going on for a number of weeks.”

Mr Doherty called for the HSE to publish the detail of clusters in businesses, rather than the public having to rely on the rumour mill. “Communities deserve clarity, they deserve transparency,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said surveillance of Covid in meat plants had been withdrawn last week because of testing pressures but was now back in place, and all plants had protocols in place.

“If a plant needs to close, then it should close,” he said, saying it was a matter for public health officials and doctors. “The Government fully supports that, and it is the right thing to do.”

Most clusters are in households, Mr Varadkar added, and it was not appropriate that these should be identified. “If you are infected, you are the only person who should tell about that. It shouldn’t be on a Government website,” he said.

He added that Ireland was carrying out more per-capita Covid tests than Germany and New Zealand, countries which were often held up as an example for others to follow.

