'Words like 'pikey' and 'knacker' harmful to young Travellers' - Senator

A Sinn Féin senator who is from a Traveller background has said words like ‘knacker’ and ‘pikey’ lead to a lack of self-esteem among young Travellers and a “massive suicide problem” in the community.

A Sinn Féin senator who is from a Traveller background has said words like ‘knacker’ and ‘pikey’ lead to a lack of self-esteem among young Travellers and a “massive suicide problem” in the community.

Padraig MacLochlainn, whose mother and grandmother were Travellers, was speaking in the wake of the controversy over Fianna Fáil senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee’s repeated use of words like ‘pikey’ and ‘knacker’ on Twitter several years ago.

Ms Clifford-Lee, who is the Fianna Fáil by-election candidate in Dublin Fingal, has been urged to resign by Travellers' rights activists in recent days.

Mr MacLochlainn said that while he “wouldn’t be calling for a head”, Ms Clifford-Lee needs to meet with Traveller organisations “to listen to their story and demonstrate by her actions that she understands the mistake”.

READ MORE: Senator 'extremely sorry' after further tweets show that she repeatedly said 'pikey'

Speaking at Leinster House on Wednesday, he said: “We have a massive problem in the Travelling community with suicide, with mental health, we have a massive issue of a lack of self-esteem and that's because young Travellers - please quote this - grow up been called knackers, pikeys, tinkers, trash - that's what they grow up with.

Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee hit out at ‘smear campaign’. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography.

“That's what leads to a huge lack of self-esteem and that leads to massive suicide problem in that community. So we have a responsibility to do what is unpopular, which is to stand up, and try to build bridges, and try to develop a new relationship between the Travelling community and the settled community.

“So what I'm calling on the senator to do is not for her head politically but for her to genuinely apologise - not a qualified apology - and to meet as soon as she can with Traveller representative groups and develop an understanding and start to show leadership."

READ MORE: Leaders of Travellers groups call for state reparations in Oireachtas

The Donegal-based senator said the controversy provides an opportunity to deal with the “wall of distrust” that exists between the Traveller community and the settled community.

“We'd be dishonest to say that she is an exception. I think there's a very large section of people in Ireland who have those views and I think her opportunity now is to apologise… but also take the opportunity as a political leader to reach out to the Travelling community, listen to their story and use this as an opportunity to do something positive."

Online Editors