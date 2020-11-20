Women’s groups demand urgent action to outlaw 'revenge porn'

Ministers are under pressure to urgently ban image-based abuse after it emerged that hundreds of thousands of intimate pictures of Irish women were released online without their consent.

A victims support group said that 140,000 intimate and sexual pictures, including many of Irish women, had been leaked and shared on the internet.

It is understood that some images were leaked from private social media accounts without consent, while other women appear to have been photographed without their knowledge. Some files include images of underage girls.

Gardaí have been alerted and are making inquiries.

The non-consensual sharing of intimate images, known as revenge porn, is not a criminal offence in Ireland. A petition to ban it has now attracted more than 25,000 signatures, and the Irish Council for Civil Liberties has called on the state to legislate quickly.

An online protest has also been planned for tomorrow.

Those sharing the images have been “trading” pictures of women, and boasting about having access to pictures of women on a county-by-county basis.

The files were first uncovered by the Victims’ Alliance, a lobby group representing victims of crime.

Linda Hayden, the group’s founder, said it first uncovered a server with a file containing 11,000 images that were “mostly of Irish women”.

After searching through more websites and servers, the group said it was now aware of at least 140,000 stolen images of women. In some cases, there are multiple pictures of the same women or duplicates of the same image.

The Irish Independent understands one server that was hosting the files this week has now been taken down. A spokesman for the platform said it “has a zero-tolerance approach to non-consensual pornography and child sexual abuse material, and we work aggressively and proactively to keep it off of our service.”

“As soon as [we] became aware of this server we permanently deleted it, identified and banned the approximately 500 users involved, and will cooperate on this matter with Irish authorities subject to applicable law,” it said.

Ms Hayden said the Victims’ Alliance had been going through the images, and trying to identify and find the victims involved.

“We are not equipped for this,” Ms Hayden said. “We believe that Irish women were targeted because the perpetrators know there is no law against sharing intimate images without consent. There seems to be a blind spot.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told the Dáil that the “megafiles” of images had been uncovered by the Victims’ Alliance.

“This is a profound violation of women and girls’ rights and demonstrates again the inadequacy of Irish law in protecting them against such abuse,” Ms McDonald said.

She said that 18 months had passed since the former justice minister got Cabinet approval to amend a Labour Party Bill that would make sharing intimate images without consent a criminal offence. Ms McDonald said the “glacial pace” of the law had to be improved by the Government.

Some of the images were taken from women’s private social media accounts. In some cases, images were widely shared without consent from websites such as OnlyFans.

Labour TD Duncan Smith criticised the men who thought that sharing such images was “acceptable, laddish behaviour”.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. This has to be refuted by every man in Ireland. It is the action of a degenerate. It is scummy. It is the lowest of the low.”

Justice Minister Helen McEntee told the Irish Independent abuse in any form “is utterly unacceptable and has no place in Irish society”. She said she was committed to seeing a law criminalising image-based abuse “enacted as quickly as possible”.

The Rape Crisis Network of Ireland said it condemned “in the strongest possible way” anyone who had shared images without consent.

The Women’s Aid helpline is 1800 341 900.

Online Editors