Women of Honour group insist on full public inquiry into abuse in Defence Forces after ‘disappointing’ meeting with Tánaiste

The Women of Honour group is still insisting on a full public tribunal into bullying, harassment and abuse within the military following what they called a “disappointing” meeting with Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

The group of both current and former members of the Defence Forces, who claim they were subjected to gender-based violence, harassment and abuse during their careers in the military, met with Mr Martin at Government Buildings today. During the meeting he presented them with the draft terms of reference for an impending statutory inquiry into their allegations.

However, they left the meeting disappointed over what they said was a lack of consultation with themselves and other potential victims.

“We’ve been pushing for a full statutory investigation since the very start,” Women of Honour spokeswoman Diane Byrne told the Irish Independent. “We’re still asking for the same thing.”

Women of Honour meet Tánaiste for update on statutory investigation

The retired army captain said the group believes that the terms of reference for the statutory inquiry is too narrow and that the key issue of alleged concealment of abuse by senior military will not be addressed in the inquiry.

“It’s still a self-governing system and it will just keep repeating itself,” she said.

While the group has yet to go over the terms of reference to examine the finer details, “at a glance we don’t see that accountability”, she said.

In a statement following their meeting with Mr Martin, the group said: “The Tánaiste presented draft terms of reference for a statutory inquiry when we met him today. We will review this draft.

"However it is disappointing that the Tánaiste and the Department of Defence seek to design draft terms of reference without any consultations with us or any other victims.

“We remain with a feeling that the Government seeks to railroad through us and others without any courtesy or respect. It smells of the same institutional abuse as victims endured in the Defence Forces. Meetings should have been held to agree a process on terms of reference.

"Nothing less than a full public tribunal to ascertain the truth will work. The people of Ireland deserve the truth.”

However, Mr Martin said there would be further consultations with stakeholders on the terms of reference.

He said the draft terms of reference circulated with Women of Honour and five other groups is to "come back with suggestions".

"We had good meetings relatively lengthy meetings with each group,” he said.

"There'll be further engagement and further consultation before we firm up on an actual terms of reference,” he said.

Former Air Corps captain Yvonne O’Rourke said ahead of the meeting that both the Department of Defence and its former ministers must be included in the statutory investigation, along with the Defence Forces itself.

The development comes after an independent review group (IRG) published a scathing report in March which concluded that the Defence Forces “barely tolerates women” and is an unsafe working environment for both men and women.

It found a "discernible pattern of rape and sexual assault" in its analysis of participants' contributions.

On misogyny in the Defence Forces in general, the IRG concluded that, at best, the Defence Forces "barely tolerates women" and, at worst, "verbally, physically, sexually and psychologically abuses women in its ranks".