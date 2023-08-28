‘Women in the home’ referendum now unlikely to take place by Leo Varadkar’s November deadline

Ministers are admitting a referendum to remove the Constitutional reference to a woman’s “duties in the home” is not achievable by its planned November date.

This is said to be largely because Eamon Ryan and Micheál Martin could not attend the last Cabinet committee meeting to discuss it. The meeting will now happen next week, with the wording still to be agreed.

There is currently a “preferred wording” that takes out gendered language but the Electoral Commission has told the Government it needs three to four months to hold its first referendum, the Irish Independent has learned.

Politicians are also fearful of the issue being drawn into a gender debate. British politicians have struggled, for instance, when asked to define a woman – with any language likely to cause controversy.

“The Constitution doesn’t define ‘family’ or ‘woman’,” said a minister, admitting there was awareness of potential pitfalls “in the current climate with all the anti-trans stuff”.

He added: “We will, of course, be deleting ‘woman’ by removing the sexist language in favour of ‘care/carers’.

“Maybe we are being overly cautious. But corporate memory of the children’s referendum is strong. We nearly lost it.”

A November vote was pledged by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar when he announced plans to implement the recommendations from a Citizens’ Assembly on gender equality.

It is now thought a long explanatory and debate process will take place for the sake of clarity, but also due to the possibility of an anti-Budget backlash.

Such a move would mean the proposed Constitutional amendment would be put to the people along with the local and European elections in the early summer.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said: “One lesson we have learned from referenda in the past is the importance of having the groundwork fully done and engaging in a good public debate over a period of time, so that all the issues involved are fully understood and ventilated. We stand ready to proceed with the referendum once there is agreement on the wording. But I do think the most important thing is to get it right – and not to end up rushing it and put at risk the outcome.”

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said: “I am conscious of the importance of this referendum. I think it would be good if this could take place in November. But it’s also important that it takes place when it’s ready.”