Woman behind ‘up the Ra’ clip staying silent over row, says relative

A woman at the centre of a controversy involving former Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster is “unlikely” to speak about the incident, a relative has said.

Sinead Murtagh, from Crossmaglen, in south Armagh, made headlines after a video of her singing “up the Ra” at Mrs Foster at the Local Women magazine awards in Belfast last weekend was posted online.

Ms Murtagh, who was at the awards show as the plus one of an invited guest, has remained silent since the event.

A relative said she was unlikely to want to say anything and would not speak to the media.

Mrs Foster said she found it “depressing” that any young person would find it acceptable to sing pro-IRA slogans.

Ms Murtagh asked for a selfie with the former Stormont first minister before starting to chant the lyric from Celtic Symphony by The Wolfe Tones.

Dame Arlene’s father, a reserve police officer, survived after being shot in the head by the IRA in 1979. Her school bus was also targeted in an IRA bomb attack in 1988, when she was a teenager.

Mrs Foster said: “It [the chanting] is a horrible thing, I think, for those of us who have suffered as a result of the IRA.

“Thankfully, my father survived the murder attempt on his life, something I remember very well because I was there. I was eight years of age in our home when my father came in with blood coming from his head. But as I say, he survived, and we’re always very thankful that he did. But then, when I was going to school, I was aged 17 when I was blown up in a school bus simply because our bus driver was a part-time member of the security forces.

“This lady comes up to me and shouts, ‘Ooh, ah, up the Ra’ as if it’s some culturally cool thing to do. It’s not.

“The worry for me is that it’s so disappointing that a young person should think that that’s acceptable in society”.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said that Ms Murtagh was “wrong” to have approached Mrs Foster in the way that she did.

Speaking during a media briefing, she added that people needed to be “careful and very sensitive” in public discourse.

While Ms O’Neill did not mention Dame Arlene and the specific incident in her comments, she told the media: “Whenever things are wrong, we say they are wrong and I think that’s the case in the incident over the last couple of days.”