A possible ban on evictions would not be extended past March, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar said the move, which will be discussed by government leaders tonight, would be a moratorium on notices to quit which are issued by landlords.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has drawn up proposals on the measure which will be examined by the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan tonight.

Mr Varadkar said the ban would be a “one-off proposal” if it is agreed by Government.

“His proposal is that it just would be for the winter period, that it would be until the end of March and not be renewed then at that point,” he said.

“The Government has to weigh up pros and cons. There’s an obvious advantage and a good thing that people wouldn’t lose their homes over the winter period but we have to balance that against the possibility that it might make more landlords sell up or sell up more quickly in which case there will be less properties available in the long term.”

The Tánaiste said property rights of landlords are not “absolute” when asked if the ban would breach the constitutional rights of property owners who want to sell up their houses and have to evict tenants to do so.

“When it comes to constitutional issues, it’s always been the case in Ireland that property rights are subject to the common good, they’re not absolute.

“We have the property tax, we have compulsory purchase orders, we have rent pressure zones, so it’s never been the case that property rights in Ireland are absolute; they’re not.”

Despite Fianna Fáil often suggesting Fine Gael is to blame for not enough homes being built over the past 10 years, the Tánaiste suggested Fianna Fáil also has a role to play in the housing crisis, as it was in charge at the time of the banking crisis in 2010.

“We shouldn’t not acknowledge the underlying causes of the housing crisis. We had a housing crash and a banking collapse 12 years ago. The construction industry has never fully recovered since then, it doesn’t have the capacity to build as many houses as we’d like to,” he said.

“We have a rapidly growing population, 5.3m now, 80,000 more people living in the country than a year ago.”

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar also raised concerns about whether Sinn Féin is strategically using legal threats to “stifle” public debate.

His comments come after calls for RTÉ chiefs to answer questions at an Oireachtas committee on why it decided to not an air interview with Shane Ross about his book on Mary Lou McDonald.

Ms McDonald is currently taking legal action against RTÉ and a number of her party colleagues have also previously taken legal action against the broadcaster.

Mr Varadkar said while he has not received any legal letters, three Fine Gael politicians have previously.

He said it seems an “almost strategic” use of legal action to try and “stifle debate”.