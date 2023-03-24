Windsor Framework formally adopted by UK Government and EU

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and the European Commission's Maros Sefcovic adopting the Windsor Framework this morning in London

The deal between the UK government and the European Union to address issues with trade in and to Northern Ireland has been formally signed off.

The Windsor Framework, which was unveiled in February, is legal agreement designed to adapt the current Northern Ireland Protocol.

The legal document was adopted by the UK and EU at a Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee meeting between British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and the European Commission's Maros Sefcovic in London this morning.

It comes as the UK Government won the backing of MPs for the deal in the House of Commons earlier this week to implement the Stormont brake – an aspect of the framework which allows a functioning NI Executive to veto EU rules.

"The Joint Committee welcomed the positive approach of both sides and adopted the new arrangements set out in the Windsor Framework” said Mr Cleverly and Mr Sefcovic in a joint statement following the signing.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

"These arrangements address, in a definitive manner, the challenges in the operation of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland over the last 2 years and the everyday issues faced by people and businesses in Northern Ireland, while supporting and protecting the Good Friday or Belfast Agreement in all its parts, and protecting the integrity of the European Union’s Single Market, and Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom’s internal market.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

In addition to the meeting, Mr Cleverly, Mr Sefcovic and Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris attended a special reception in the House of Commons to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

On Thursday, Mr Heaton-Harris held a series of talks with Northern Ireland leaders in Hillsborough in which he declared “the deal is done” following the DUP’s leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s comments concerning further negotiations.

The DUP are continuing to oppose a return to powersharing, which collapsed last year following the party’s concerns over the Protocol.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said now the deal has been adopted “it's time to move forward.”

“The Joint Committee met this morning to ratify the deal and the British Government and EU are now moving towards its implementation.

"Now is the time to move forward. The negotiation is over, and the deal is done” she said.

“We have a big opportunity to strengthen our economy and create good jobs by seizing the competitive advantage that unique access to the EU and British markets offers us.

“Let’s get back to business. People can’t wait any longer."



