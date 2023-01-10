Willie O’Dea likely to set Fianna Fáil tongues wagging over the next election, even next leader

Willie O’Dea, the veteran Fianna Fáil poll-topper in Limerick, says his party must offer change at the next election.

His New Year warning over the future of his party is not a direct attack on Micheál Martin’s leadership.

Instead, he is adamant he wants the political movement to which he has devoted his life to survive and thrive, particularly having come back from the brink after presiding over the disastrous policies that brought in the IMF more than 13 years ago.

That collapse, and the ignominious departure of Brian Cowen as party leader, brought about the era of Micheál Martin. He has been at the helm ever since.

Mr O’Dea says his party must face the next general election with a more passionate message for change. Of course he appears to be talking about policy, with change being the mantra of the 2020 general election.

But where does change come from, if not the top? Or is it that Mr O’Dea hopes the creation of a slew of recent policy study groups within the party will create a freshness that will rejuvenate it under the continued leadership of Mr Martin, who is not four years off his bus pass?

Micheál Martin has been in charge of Fianna Fáil for the last 13 years. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Micheál Martin has been in charge of Fianna Fáil for the last 13 years. Photo: Steve Humphreys

If Fianna Fáil does not refresh itself, Mr O’Dea argues, it will be seen as having propped up Fine Gael, and be fatally squeezed between that party and Sinn Féin – losing seats in other words, and that after a disappointing 2020 election.

The canny Mr O’Dea insists he is not taking a position against his leader. “A new leader could be a key part of that change, objectively speaking, but I am not actively calling for that or asking Micheál Martin to step down or set a timeframe for departure,” he says.

But he is talking around the subject – which probably reflects on a conversation many TDs may be having in private. Some are likely to see it as the first rumblings of discontent, joined by new poll results that seem to back up what Mr O’Dea is predicting.

The change of Taoiseach from Mr Martin to Leo Varadkar has seen Fianna Fáil go down a point, and Fine Gael up two points, in the first survey of public opinion of 2023, published in the Sunday Independent.

It could be an anomaly, but it could also be the first evidence of what Mr O’Dea is talking about – Fine Gael strengthening in power as it opposes a likely alternative government led by Mary Lou McDonald. In this scenario, Fianna Fáil falls between two stools.

Can the new Foreign Affairs Minister hold his party together? In the first place, a choice of portfolio that commits the holder to a large amount of overseas travel and all the fatigue that comes with it, is hardly conducive to geeing up the troops on the chicken-and-chips circuit, not that Mr Martin would ever eat anything of the kind, preferring a green salad.

The change of Taoiseach from Micheál Martin to Leo Varadkar has seen Fianna Fáil go down a point, and Fine Gael up two points. Photo: Damian Storan

The change of Taoiseach from Micheál Martin to Leo Varadkar has seen Fianna Fáil go down a point, and Fine Gael up two points. Photo: Damian Storan

Secondly, while the cat’s away, the mice will plot. Discipline seems likely to become an issue if the polls register disappointment with Fianna Fáil’s absentee landlord.

It didn’t work for former Labour Party leader Eamon Gilmore when he tried to combine local control with foreign affairs. At the next election Labour ceded terrain – five-sixths of those aboard the parliamentary party lost their seats.

Mr O’Dea doesn’t mention the parallel, but no doubt he can see it, while the squeeze of Fianna Fáil’s sister party – the SDLP – north of the Border demonstrates the political future does not belong to the in-betweeners.

The internal politics of Dev’s old party is likely to prove fascinating through 2023.