Why a Civil War atrocity that killed eight men 100 years ago has sparked a split today

As Civil War atrocities go, the horror at Ballyseedy Cross, outside Tralee, tops the list. On March 7, 1923, Free State soldiers took nine anti-Treaty prisoners, tied them together, detonated a mine under them, then threw bombs at them, and finally raked them with rifle fire.

Extraordinarily, one man, Stephen Fuller, was blown clear and lived to tell the tale, later serving as a Fianna Fáil TD. His survival helped debunk the official explanation for the killings at the time – which has not been corrected to this day – that the deaths were caused by an anti-Treaty forces’ mine.

The centenary in 10 days’ time of the Civil War’s worst atrocity will have at least two rival commemorations among a series of events to mark this most difficult centenary.

There will be an apolitical event driven by relatives of those massacred, while a second event will be organised by Sinn Féin and feature an address by Mary Lou McDonald.

It recalls Brendan Behan’s comment that republicans’ first agenda item was often “the split”. But it also reminds us how potentially divisive the issue can be even a century later, especially in Kerry where force of circumstances saw most of these final Civil War horrors played out in early 1923.

Historians link the Ballyseedy atrocity with an incident at nearby Knocknagoshel the previous day when five Free State soldiers died moving a booby-trapped obstruction.

The army’s Major General Paddy Daly ordered that from then on anti-Treaty prisoners would be used to clear obstructions that might potentially be mined.

Thus, on the day in question at Ballyseedy, the nine prisoners who had been taken from Ballymullen barracks in Tralee were tied together with flex and rope before all bar one were murdered.

A similar infamous incident at Countess Bridge, near Killarney, a day later led to the death of four more anti-Treaty prisoners, while a fifth, Tadhg Coffey, escaped.

A century later, serious tension points remain about commemorating the most divisive period in the Government’s Decade of Commemorations.

Recent reports by Jerry O’Sullivan of Radio Kerry highlight discontent among relatives of the Ballyseedy victims. Paudie Fuller, Stephen’s grandson, told the Irish Examiner he will attend the official event but not the Sinn Féin one.

“Sinn Féin is probably trying to muscle in on it, but if they are I’ll have nothing to do with it,” Mr Fuller said.

Tim Horgan, of the official organising committee, said they wanted the occasion to be as inclusive as possible and are inviting all politicians, but none of them will be on the platform.

The Sinn Féin move has been condemned by Fianna Fáil junior minister Niall Collins, grandson of another old IRA veteran, who represents the adjoining Limerick constituency and accused the rival party of trying to showcase Ms McDonald on the issue.

But Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly dismissed these allegations, saying his party had a long association with Ballyseedy commemorations and were very conscious of the families’ sensitivities.

He pointed to reports that Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is expected to attend an event organised by his own party.

Mr Daly again challenged Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to correct the wrongful official record of the Ballyseedy killings.

Mr Varadkar repeated the Government’s so-far standard response that Civil War atrocities were carried out on both sides and correcting records at this remove is unhelpful.