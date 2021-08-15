Who’s coming after Micheál?

The Dáil’s summer recess provides a period of reflection for politicians who have endured a gruelling year. Political leaders can consider their achievements and failures and step back from the non-stop news cycle that engulfs politics.

It also gives their TDs time to think about their position in the hierarchy of Irish politics.

The Katherine Zappone affair has given Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael deputies food for thought as they down tools for a few weeks.

To say there is unhappiness in Fianna Fáil over Fine Gael’s botched appointment of Zappone as a UN special envoy, and also over Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s attendance at her Merrion Hotel party, is an understatement.

However, the Fianna Fáil anger is not directed at Leo Varadkar but at Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, who is seen as being too soft on the Tánaiste.

Martin’s initial reaction to Fine Gael appointing a former cabinet colleague to a made-up position without telling him was to downplay any criticisms. When asked, he said he wanted to move on.

When it then transpired that the Tánaiste attended Zappone’s 50-strong party at the Merrion, the Taoiseach was nowhere to be seen or heard — until he issued a statement last weekend to the Sunday Independent, in which he gave his full support to the Fine Gael leader.

Martin was also nowhere to be seen when the Government said parties of up to 200 people and live music events could take place. Any other time restrictions have been eased, the Taoiseach announced in a live televised address, but when Varadkar’s attendance at Zappone’s bash forced him to give the green light to outdoor parties, he went missing.

TDs who want to see Martin gone view the latest episode as another example of the Fianna Fáil leader putting his own political survival ahead of the party. “Varadkar is treating Martin like a doormat,” is how one angry Fianna Fáil TD described it.

There is a push from some quarters for a no-confidence motion to be tabled next month, when Fianna Fáil meets to discuss the party’s yet-to-be-published review of last year’s general election. Minister of State Seán Fleming has presented his review of the election to the Taoiseach, and Fianna Fáil is due to discuss the report before the Dáil returns.

Backbenchers who believe Martin is putting their careers at risk want to use the election review as a forum to air their views, followed by a no-confidence motion. However, there are questions over whether the rebels will have the numbers to actually pass it.

Thirty-seven Fianna Fáil TDs have a vote in a no-confidence motion, and the dissidents will need to be at least 19-strong for it to succeed.

Read More

Some believe there are as many as 23 TDs who would support a no-confidence motion if it was tabled. Others believe Martin still has the numbers to see off a heave.

Timing is everything — and for some TDs it is just too early to move on the Taoiseach.

Should a motion be tabled, TDs including Barry Cowen, Jim O’Callaghan, Dara Calleary, Willie O’Dea, Jackie Cahill, Michael Moynihan, James O’Connor, Pádraig O’Sullivan, John Lahart, Marc MacSharry, John McGuinness, Niamh Smyth and Éamon Ó Cuív are believed by some in the party to be supportive of the proposal.

However, this is only 13 deputies — six votes short of the 19 necessary to force Martin’s hand. Some of those who are mentioned as potential no-confidence voters also believe it is too early to get rid of the Taoiseach, and think he should be given more time.

“I really wish it wasn’t the case, but we just don’t have the numbers,” said one rebel TD.

There are question marks over how deputies such as Seán Haughey, Brendan Smith, Aindrias Moynihan and Joe Flaherty might vote.

Cormac Devlin, Paul McAuliffe, Cathal Crowe and Christopher O’Sullivan are seen as Martin loyalists by some of the rebels. And anyone with a ministerial position is also labelled a Martin supporter, although rebels believe some may switch allegiance if they could be assured of keeping their jobs after a heave.

Jim O’Callaghan has made no comment on the Zappone controversy and has said very little generally since the embarrassing Dublin Bay South by-election result — he was director of elections and brought in less than 5pc of the vote for Fianna Fáil.

Depending on who you ask, some say O’Callaghan was set up to fail; others suggest he is nursing his wounds. Either way, most of the rebels think he is still the heir apparent.

Barry Cowen has been noticeably vocal on most issues that have the potential to undermine the Taoiseach.

Martin, of course, sacked Cowen as agriculture minister. The Taoiseach’s support of Varadkar has naturally got under Cowen’s skin and he is happy to use the controversy to continue to build momentum for a move against his leader.

Other Fianna Fáil TDs are getting serious flak from their local supporters and the public.

“I’m afraid to go outside because I know I’ll be hearing about Zappone and Varadkar from everyone I meet,” one Fianna Fáil TD said.

Martin has the benefit of time on his side. The next meeting of the party is around a month away, and anger among backbenchers may have dissipated by the time they gather.

The review of an election that happened 18 months ago could be used by Martin to buy more time. There will be commitments to follow the recommendations in the report and various new processes put in place to ensure better engagement between TDs and party headquarters.

But will it be enough to stave off the rebels, who have spent weeks mulling over a controversy that makes them look subservient to Fine Gael?