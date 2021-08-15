| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Who’s coming after Micheál?

Philip Ryan

There is a Fianna Fáil hunting party out baying for the Taoiseach’s blood, but do they have the numbers?

Micheál Martin Expand

Close

Micheál Martin

Micheál Martin

Micheál Martin

The Dáil’s summer recess provides a period of reflection for politicians who have endured a gruelling year. Political leaders can consider their achievements and failures and step back from the non-stop news cycle that engulfs politics.

It also gives their TDs time to think about their position in the hierarchy of Irish politics.

The Katherine Zappone affair has given Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael deputies food for thought as they down tools for a few weeks.

Most Watched

Privacy