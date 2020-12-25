Who is Taoiseach of the year? – The biggest winners and losers in politics in 2020

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald pulled off a stunning "victory" in the general election, but it wasn't enough to catapult her party into power. Photo: Frank McGrath

IT’S Wren Day, when groups dressed in motley clothing and wearing masks or straw suits roam the roads hunting the wren. Only this year it’s not unusual to see people wearing masks and strange clothing. After a year like no other before it, here’s the winners and losers of the year.

Taoiseach of the year

Leo Varadkar: Made a complete hames of the general election but regained his mojo in the Covid-19 crisis. He proceeded to pretend he was still Taoiseach, until hubris caught him out.

Micheál Martin: Finally got the office he has craved for a decade, even if it is for just a couple of years after agreeing a rotation and assuming his party doesn’t shaft him in the meantime.

Tony Holohan: The most powerful man in the country could give a thumbs up or a thumbs down to a lockdown and even when he was slapped down by the actual Government, he always knew he would eventually be right.

Winner: Micheál Martin, as he may not be eligible next year.

Read More

Election performer of the year

Mary Lou McDonald: The Sinn Féin leader was heading into 2020 on the back of really bad local and European elections and a bad Westminster election. Another bad performance would only have intensified the speculation about whether she could cut it with the Belfast brigade.

Mary Lou McDonald: With a dramatic turnabout in the second week of the election campaign, the Sinn Féin leader emerged with an unlikely lead position and won the most votes and won the most seats.

Mary Lou McDonald: The Sinn Féin leader took her 38 seats, less than half a Dáil majority, and made out that her party had some divine right to go into power, while ignoring the realities of Dáil arithmetic.

Winner: Mary Lou McDonald, as she wiped the floor with all comers.

Newcomer of the year

Claire Kerrane: Epitomised the Sinn Féin surge with a dramatic win at the expense of Fianna Fáil, in particular, and also Fine Gael. In her social welfare spokesperson brief, she shows Pearse Doherty you don’t have to shout all the time to be an effective frontbencher.

Norma Foley: A year ago, the Fianna Fáil TD was teaching in the Presentation Secondary School in Tralee, now she’s the Minister for Education after finally making the breakthrough. She has successfully got the schools back open and dealt with the major headache of the Leaving Cert.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill: Maria Bailey’s fall off a swing resulted in Ms Carroll MacNeill getting on to the Fine Gael ticket, where she then came out ahead of sitting minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor. By far the most polished of the new batch of Fine Gael TDs, she has outshone many of her party's ministers.

Winner: Norma Foley, as she focuses on getting the job done.

Survivor of the year

Simon Harris: Caused the general election with his incompetence as Health Minister, then revived himself during the Covid-19 crisis. When plenty more incompetent ministers fell, he clung on in a new portfolio where nobody quite knows what he does.

Wayne McCarthy: The Government-appointed member of a State board, Greyhound Racing Ireland, who called a democratically-elected TD, Holly Cairns of the Social Democrats, “an ignorant little girl”, is amazingly still in situ.

Séamus Woulfe: The Attorney General turned Supreme Court judge got his place on the bench and isn’t giving it up, come hell or high water. Fended off his fellow wigs, made Chief Justice Frank Clarke back down and faced down murmurings of impeachment.

Winner: Simon Harris, showing you can get away with anything if you’re cool on social media.

Expand Close CC SIMON HARRIS ...24/09/2020 Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD during a meida brieifng COVID 19 – SFI led Research, Development & Innovation Funding Support Project Announcement at the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland on York Street, Dublin Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp CC SIMON HARRIS ...24/09/2020 Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD during a meida brieifng COVID 19 – SFI led Research, Development & Innovation Funding Support Project Announcement at the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland on York Street, Dublin Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Greens flaky moment of the year

Eamon Ryan: The Greens leader won a record 12 seats in the general election, then went into government, yet is remembered for falling asleep in the temporary Dáil Chamber.

Joe O’Brien and Neasa Hourigan: Managed to abstain and vote against the Government respectively on tenants’ rights legislation they said didn’t go far enough, with little or no consequences.

The grassroots: After overwhelmingly supporting going into government, the party membership then remembered they had campaigned on issues like the Canada-EU trade deal.

Winner: Eamon Ryan, as he catches up with his sleep.

Kildare Garda Síochána checkpoint of the year

Covid-19: The biggest traffic jam in the country is caused every time there’s a Covid-19 inter-county travel checkpoint on the Naas dual-carriageway with an almighty tailback to the capital, making drivers think twice about leaving.

Mobile phones: European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan was stopped by gardaí in Kildare for using his phone while driving to the Oireachtas Golf Society event in Galway. When the incident became public it added to the controversy which tipped Hogan over.

Drink driving: Albeit four years ago, a drink-driving checkpoint near the Offaly border saw Barry Cowen banned from driving for three months for being over the limit while on a provisional licence. Ultimately, the ban caused his sacking as Agriculture Minister.

Winner: Kildare gardaí, not to be messed with.

Read More

Online Editors