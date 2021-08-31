While Ireland’s role on UN Security Council may be limited, it is far from irrelevant

A major global crisis has erupted every time Ireland has taken up a seat on the decision-making United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Way back in 1962, as Ireland’s first two-year term began, it was the Cuban missile crisis which left the world hovering on the brink of nuclear war in a USA-USSR stand-off with Irish American John F Kennedy and Russia’s Nikita Krushchev.

The year after starting a second stint in 1981, it was the Falklands War between our nearest neighbours UK and old allies in Argentina.

More recently, in 2001, it was the start of the USA’s reprisal attacks on Afghanistan after the al-Qaeda bombing outrages on American soil universally now known as ‘9/11’.

So, Ireland’s fourth two-year stint on the UN security council, appropriately enough bookends all that with the USA’s mass withdrawal facilitating the Taliban’s second coming to power and global revulsion at the prospects of bloody reprisals and the trampling of women’s and other citizens’ rights.

For the coming month of September. the spotlight on Ireland and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will be even more intense as he takes up the so-called Presidency of UNSC, which gives the Irish big responsibilities co-ordinating things.

But already there has been disappointment with a UNSC resolution late yesterday requiring the Taliban to honour its commitment to let people freely leave Afghanistan.

Disappointment centred on the failure to cite a "safe zone" at Kabul Airport as was mentioned by French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday.

Diplomats said the resolution was drafted by the USA, UK and France – and passed with 13 votes out of the 15 members’ votes in favour.

There were no objections but China and Russia, who are working to a separate agenda of befriending the Taliban, both abstained.

The resolution says the UNSC expects the Taliban to allow a "safe, secure, and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals".

It harks back to a Taliban statement by the Taliban last Friday which pledged Afghans would be able to travel abroad, and leave Afghanistan when they want, by any border crossing, via the air or on the ground.

Critics are more than sceptical of any such thing happening and Irish critics are back questioning the value of Ireland’s sitting in on the UNSC.

Once again, we hear the questions about “an expensive vanity project”.

We have been here many times before and a number of important points must be kept in mind.

Certainly, Ireland did not succeed in pushing the case for vulnerable Afghans to be protected beyond ritualistic warnings.

But then again, neither did the three like-minded heavy-hitters, USA, UK, and France, which have permanent and veto-wielding membership of the UNSC.

Ireland, as one of the 10 temporary members, which are rotated every two years, by definition has a limited input.

But this does not render Ireland’s presence on the UNSC irrelevant – far from it.

Ireland’s campaign to win this two-year term rightly played up Ireland’s status as a small nation sitting beside the big nations to represent the small countries of the 193-nation United Nations.

Ireland’s history of famine, emigration, and more recent success in conflict resolution, along with the contribution to UN peacekeeping, dating back to1958, have helped frame a global image of a small – but by no means petty – nation.

Persistent speaking of truth to power, and the forging of international alliances wherever possible, is a long process yielding few instant results.

And the battle to protect women’s rights and citizens’ safety in Afghanistan is far from over.

There are questions about frozen national assets and international aid which the new regime in Kabul must immediately address and which will offer “protection levers” for the international community to deploy on behalf of Afghan citizens.