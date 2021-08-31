| 13.6°C Dublin

While Ireland’s role on UN Security Council may be limited, it is far from irrelevant

Taliban forces stand guard a day after the US troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan today. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer Expand
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Photo: Gareth Chaney Expand

John Downing

A major global crisis has erupted every time Ireland has taken up a seat on the decision-making United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Way back in 1962, as Ireland’s first two-year term began, it was the Cuban missile crisis which left the world hovering on the brink of nuclear war in a USA-USSR stand-off with Irish American John F Kennedy and Russia’s Nikita Krushchev.

The year after starting a second stint in 1981, it was the Falklands War between our nearest neighbours UK and old allies in Argentina.

