Which government ministers are doing the best – and worst – jobs? The public has had their say

The result of the Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll on ministerial performance in the past two years. Expand
Paschal Donohoe is president of the powerful Eurogroup of finance ministers. Picture by Julien Behal Expand
Simon Harris Expand
Simon Coveney Expand
Norma Foley Expand
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Expand

Eoghan Moloney

Paschal Donohoe is the minister who has most competently performed his duties in the last two years, according to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll.

Serving as Minister for Finance since 2017, Paschal Donohoe received 25pc of the vote, by far the largest of any minister, when the public were asked ‘which of the following ministers has performed the best in the last two years?’.

This may be due to the relatively strong performance of the Irish economy during the Covid-19 crisis.

In second was Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defense Simon Coveney, with 12pc of the vote. The minister has been to the forefront of Brexit and Northern Ireland Protocol negotiations in recent times and Ireland sit on the UN Security Council during his time as foreign minister.

This was followed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin at 11pc and Simon Harris, Minister for Higher and Further Education at 9pc. Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Arts, Sport, Culture and Media also received 9pc.

An Tánaiste and soon Taoiseach-to-be Leo Varadkar received just 6pc of the vote, less than a quarter and a half of his party colleagues Paschal Donohoe and Simon Coveney, respectively. Mr Varadkar endured turbulent times in recent years over the controversy surrounding the alleged leaking of a confidential document to a friend. A Garda investigation found Mr Varadkar should face no charges in relation to the matter. Mr Varadkar denied he ever broke any law.

The full list is as follows:

  • Paschal Donohoe 25pc
  • Simon Coveney 12pc
  • Micheál Martin 11pc
  • Simon Harris 9pc
  • Catherine Martin 9pc
  • Helen McEntee 7pc
  • Leo Varadkar 6pc
  • Michael McGrath 6pc
  • Heather Humphreys 5pc
  • Charlie McConalogue 3pc
  • Eamon Ryan 2pc
  • Roderic O’Gorman 2pc
  • Norma Foley 1pc
  • Stephen Donnelly 1pc
  • Darragh O’Brien 1pc

With housing and health and crises currently the biggest issues facing government and the public, the respective ministers in these departments attained the lowest scores of all 15 serving cabinet ministers at 1pc. Joining them is Education Minister Norma Foley. The education sector has struggled through the past two years of Covid-19 and there have been serious issues in terms of teacher recruitment and classroom safety during the pandemic.

When the public were asked which ministers performed the worst in the past two years, it was environment minister Eamon Ryan who obtained 29pc of the vote.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly obtained 17pc while Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien achieved 16pc.

Norma Foley (9pc), Leo Varadkar (8pc) and Roderic O’Gorman (5pc) came next while Micheál Martin, Helen McEntee and Catherine Martin all received 3pc of the vote.

Simon Coveney and Simon Harris landed two percent of the vote while Heather Humphreys, Micheal McGrath and Charlie McConalogue received 1pc.

Paschal Donohoe was the only minister who got 0pc when the public were asked who performed worst as minister since 2020.

