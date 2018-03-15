'Whenever there's a problem you call, we'll solve it - except trade' - Trump in jovial jibe at corporate tax rate

Independent.ie

US President Donald Trump joked about Ireland's low corporate tax rate being difficult to compete with as the annual Irish blitz of Washington continued on Thursday.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/politics/whenever-theres-a-problem-you-call-well-solve-it-except-trade-trump-in-jovial-jibe-at-corporate-tax-rate-36710288.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36710289.ece/c4111/AUTOCROP/h342/IRISH%20Tao%2038.jpg