‘When was the money returned?’ – Sinn Féin refusing to answer questions about £30,000 grant party was given in error

Sinn Féin is refusing to answers questions about the £30,000 (€33,000) worth of Covid-19 business grants the party incorrectly received in Northern Ireland.

It emerged yesterday that three separate Sinn Féin offices received £10,000 (€11,000) grants under the North’s Small Business Support Grant scheme

Sinn Féin said it did not seek the funding, which was paid to its political offices in March. Details of the payments were revealed on BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show.

Sinn Féin is among a number of organisations and businesses in the North believed to have wrongly received Covid business grants.

Figures released by the North’s Department of the Economy show that more than £4.5m was paid out to businesses which may not have qualified for the scheme.

The department said of 24,700 payments made under the scheme, 452 were made to those “who may not be eligible”.

Yesterday, Sinn Féin refused to answer questions about who in the party specifically received the grants and when the money was repaid.

In response to several queries about the grants, a Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “Three Sinn Féin offices received automatic and unsolicited payments of £10,000 under the Small Business Grant Scheme.

“Sinn Féin offices did not qualify and did not apply for the scheme and the monies have been returned to the Land and Property Services,” he added. Sinn Féin MLA for West Tyrone Maolíosa McHugh, whose constituency office received a grant, told the Nolan Show he arranged for the money to be repaid “quite a while ago”.

But Mr McHugh said he got confirmation on Monday that the money was repaid.

Sinn Fein’s Elisha McCallion was also named on the Nolan Show as being one of those whose office received a grant. Sinn Féin did not respond to this claim.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Sinn Féin had a number of questions to answer around the repaying of the money.

“When did Sinn Féin leadership become aware of this and what steps did they take to resolve it?” the MP asked.

“If it was allocated in error, when was it returned? This scheme opened in March and if the money was only returned as recently as this week, people will rightly wonder what the reason for the long delay is.”

Fine Gael leader of the Seanad Regina Doherty also insisted Sinn Féin should come forward to answer questions.

“Despite their pleas of innocence, Sinn Féin face serious questions about this scheme. To date, they have not been forthcoming in their answers on this,” she said.

