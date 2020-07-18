'When Seamus Darby or Johnny Flaherty got that chance, they took it' - sacked minister Barry Cowen says he'll 'come again'

FORMER Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen has said he hopes to return to Cabinet in the future in his first public comments since being sacked by the Taoiseach this week.

The Fianna Fáil TD said he had paid “a hard price” for his drink-driving offence following his sacking from Cabinet this week - but said “there will be opportunities in the future”.

Speaking to Liam Dumpleton on Midlands 103 on Saturday, Mr Cowen said: “It can of course be a cruel game but you pick yourself up, dust yourself down and you move on.”

Mr Cowen was sacked from Cabinet on Tuesday night - 17 days after he was appointed - after he refused to make a Dáil statement and answer questions on the controversy over his road ban four years ago.

Mr Cowen has strongly denied that he tried to evade or avoid a Garda checkpoint on the night in question and has claimed personal data of his was leaked.

The matter is currently being probed by An Garda Síochána, the Garda Ombudsman and the Data Protection Commissioner and Mr Cowen said he believed the outcomes from these inquiries would “ultimately paint me in a different light”.

Mr Cowen said there was a “difference of opinion” between himself and the Taoiseach Micheál Martin over how the matter would evolve over the coming weeks.

He said he was now seeking “rectification” of the issue and there are “processes” he had engaged in that he could not comment on.

He said that he could not speak on the issue in the Dáil this week - as the Taoiseach demanded - as it would “undermine or demean or might prejudice those opportunities that I have” to clear his name.

He said that was ultimately where he differed from the Fianna Fáil leader and “ultimately we couldn’t stay on the same team if that was the case”.

Mr Cowen said he had not spoken to Mr Martin since he was sacked on Tuesday night.

“This party has come through bigger events than this,” he said. “It’s bigger than me and it’s definitely bigger than Micheál Martin and anybody else."

Speaking on his local radio station, the Laois-Offaly TD drew comparisons with GAA legends from his home county.

“We’ll come again when the opportunity arises. When Seamus Darby or Johnny Flaherty or Johnny Dooley got that chance, they took it. There'll be more chances too, whether it's me or whomever it is, the organisation and the communities that support them and elect them, will assist them to maximise their potential.

“I've seen in our family when [former taoiseach] Brian [Cowen] got sick, there was great help and support and assistance, and that remains the case.

“We have our health, we get over these obstacles, we get over these setbacks, and we put things into perspective, and be thankful for what we have and I had a good job before I became a minister, I still have a good job after being a minister and, who knows, I might be again."

Mr Cowen expressed his and his family’s appreciation for the contact he had had from constituents in recent days for their “great words of comfort and support” at what he said was a “very difficult time”.

He said: “I am not a victim, it is a consequence of an unfortunate mistake that I’ve played a dear price for.”

He said he would help and assist his successor in the Department of Agriculture, Dara Calleary, having been “instrumental” in the programme for government talks.

