When Leo attacks: spat with Pearse Doherty not the first time Varadkar has gone on the offensive

Since he was first elected in 2007, the Tánaiste has been prone to heated debates with his opponents

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Hugh O'Connell

LEO Varadkar’s bitter exchange with Pearse Doherty over the Sinn Féin TD’s arrest more than two decades ago was the latest in a string of tense Dáil spats, involving the Tánaiste over the years.

Indeed, it is not the first time Varadkar and Doherty have clashed. Four years ago, Varadkar told the Donegal deputy that “it doesn’t take very long for your balaclava to slip”, during an ill-tempered Dáil debate on evictions.

