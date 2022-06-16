When Leo attacks: spat with Pearse Doherty not the first time Varadkar has gone on the offensive

LEO Varadkar’s bitter exchange with Pearse Doherty over the Sinn Féin TD’s arrest more than two decades ago was the latest in a string of tense Dáil spats, involving the Tánaiste over the years.

Indeed, it is not the first time Varadkar and Doherty have clashed. Four years ago, Varadkar told the Donegal deputy that “it doesn’t take very long for your balaclava to slip”, during an ill-tempered Dáil debate on evictions.

Since he was first elected in June 2007, Varadkar has on occasion been prone to mount attacks on his political opponents, with varying degrees of success.

Read More

Leo v Bertie

In September 2007, the freshman deputy from Dublin West mounted a stinging attack on the then-taoiseach, who was under pressure over his evidence to the Mahon Tribunal.

During a motion of no confidence in Ahern, Varadkar said the tribunal into planning “will darken the taoiseach's record in the same way as Tony Blair's involvement in Iraq or Bill Clinton's personal scandals darkened theirs”.

“History will judge the taoiseach as being both devious and cunning, in the words of his mentor, master and, clearly, role model,” he said, referring to Charles Haughey.

Fianna Fáil ministers on the government benches heckled Varadkar. The late Brian Lenihan accused him of being “well-trained by US Republicans”, while Willie O’Dea said he should “go back to the religious right”.

Ahern lashed out at the Fine Gael TD in a newspaper column a few days later. “When you hear a new deputy who isn’t a wet day in the place, not alone castigating me, but castigating Tony Blair and Bill Clinton, I wish him well. I’d say he’d get an early exit,” he wrote.

By the following year, Ahern had resigned and his legacy will be forever tainted by the disputed findings of Judge Mahon. Less than decade after his earliest Dáil salvo, Varadkar would sit on the other side of the chamber as taoiseach.

Leo v Garret

In the course of criticising a botched cabinet reshuffle by Brian Cowen in the dark days of March 2010, Leo Varadkar compared the beleaguered taoiseach unfavourably to a grandee of his own party.

"You're no Sean Lemass, you're no Jack Lynch and you're no John Bruton,” Varadkar declared. “You're a Garret FitzGerald. You've trebled the national debt, you've effectively destroyed the country and now you've a dirty, wasteful botch job of a reshuffle.”

“And it's the last thing you do, so enjoy writing your boring articles in The Irish Times in a few years," he said to Mr Cowen, in an apparent reference to FitzGerald's occasional columns.

Needless to say, having a pop at someone as revered in Fine Gael as ‘Garret the Good’ went down extremely badly among his party colleagues.

While he performed a climbdown of sorts, Varadkar did not ultimately apologise. He later said he had written to FitzGerald to explain his comments, but that he had not heard back. FitzGerald died in 2011.

Leo v Mary Lou

Within weeks of becoming taoiseach in the summer of 2017, Varadkar made a frequent habit of clashing with Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald. Both gave as good as they got.

In one particularly bitter Dáil exchange over the collapse of power-sharing at Stormont, he told McDonald that the attitude of her party was “constantly heckling”, criticising her “smart-alec remarks” and “lack of temperance” or respect for others.

McDonald asked the Taoiseach what he would like Sinn Féin to compromise on in the North, and said she would write to him for a reply to her question. As the exchanges wrapped up and the chair attempted to move business on, Varadkar accused McDonald of being “very cranky today”.

She responded that she found the Fine Gael leader to be “facile and dismissive on important issues”.

What’s more, as McDonald left the chamber, Varadkar was spotted waving goodbye to her. The pair are likely to resume more frequent Dáil hostilities when Varadkar becomes Taoiseach again in December.

Leo v Micheál Martin

Across the four years of confidence and supply, Varadkar clashed as frequently with the leader of Fianna Fáil as he did with McDonald. The most cutting of all these exchanges came in July 2019 when Varadkar responded to Martin criticising his record of public spending.

The then-taoiseach said he was “always amused and bemused that deputy Martin likes to accuse me of being partisan and personal” and yet he was “very capable of being partisan and personalised himself”.

Varadkar continued: “He kind of reminds me of one of those parish priests who preaches from the altar telling us how to avoid sin while secretly going behind the altar and engaging in any amount of sin himself.”

The remarks, which were heavily criticised by the opposition, members of his own party and the clergy, came just hours before Varadkar was due to meet church leaders and ethical organisations. Sure enough, he admitted the timing was not great in a climbdown a day later.

“I have offended a lot of people who I never intended to offend. I am sorry for that, I do apologise,” he said.

It seems all sins are now forgiven as Martin and Varadkar are best of allies in the Coalition. For now.

Leo v Michael Healy-Rae

Last March, Varadkar hit out at the outspoken Kerry TD’s use of language after he told the Tánaiste “off with you with the airy-fairies and see how far it will get you” during a Dáil discussion on a gas pipeline in north Kerry.

Varadkar, one of the few openly gay TDs, was incensed by the use of the term, saying that Healy-Rae should "reflect on it, think about it and come back here tomorrow or the next day and take it back, if you want to”.

Varadkar later implied the remark was homophobic. “The truth is, all of us from time to time, can say things that might be​ racist, homophobic, or misogynistic, our misandristic, that can happen,” he said.

Healy-Rae subsequently went on RTÉ’s Liveline to defend his use of the term. “He's [Varadkar] heard it dozens of times and who he's heard it out of, is out of me because I have used it over and over again,” Healy-Rae said.

He added: "He's not one bit upset over it because he knows I meant nothing by it."

Varadkar never got his apology.