FOREIGN Affairs Minister Simon Coveney this morning appeared before TDs and Senators to answer questions surrounding the botched appointment of former minister Katherine Zappone to a special envoy job.

He apologised for the “political embarrassment” caused by the controversy, which has been “rumbling on” for months.

Here are the main takeaways from this morning’s appearance before TDs and Senators – his second on the issue:

Apology

Mr Coveney accepted that it was due to the “sloppiness of my answers” during his first appearance on August 31 that the Committee had to meet for a second time for further questioning about the failed appointment.

He also apologised to Committee members for “creating the circumstances that require a second hearing in a week, on the same issue of the appointment of a special envoy”.

“Due to the sloppiness of some of my answers to your legitimate questions last week, we are back here again in order to, I hope, bring clarity to any outstanding issues once and for all,” he said.

He said that in 23 years of politics, this is the “first time” that his integrity has been questioned. He called Ms Zappone’s botched appointment a “political embarrassment” for the Government and a “political fiasco”.

“I’ve made mistakes in recent weeks,” he admitted.

Lobbying

During the majority of the committee session, the Minister maintained that he did not see Ms Zappone’s texts to him asking for an update of the role as lobbying.

He said that he viewed her as being “enthusiastic” about the role.

“I never felt pressure from Katherine Zappone in relation to this job. If I had, I would have been responding back to her. If anything, I potentially could be criticised for largely ignoring her texts,” he said.

Social Democrat TD Gary Gannon then asked what the Minister’s understanding of lobbying is and who else is contacting him on a basis that he does not believe is lobbying, given that Ms Zappone had contacted Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason about the role.

“I would get sometimes contacted by people I don’t know at all, to seek advice in relation to career choices and so on. I didn’t see this as any different to that, I certainly didn’t see it as a form of lobbying,” Mr Coveney replied

However, towards the end of the session, he said that he could “understand” how the public could interpret the “political fiasco” as “being lobbying”.

“I can understand why the public looking at this political fiasco as it’s unfolded would interpret this in a way that some of you have, as this being lobbying, and so on.

“All I can say is that I got this initial contact, I regarded that I was trying to develop something that could be an asset to the country in the context of the work that we were doing around foreign policy.”

When was Zappone offered the job?

Mr Coveney said that when Ms Zappone texted him thanking him for the “incredible opportunity” back in March, he should have been “clearer” to Ms Zappone that he had not offered her a role.

Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan asked when, in fact, the role was offered. However, the Minister did not indicate a clear date.

He said that his secretary-general sent him papers for approval “a week before” Cabinet met.

He said that he had asked the secretary-general, Niall Burgess, to talk to Ms Zappone about the job spec as it was “a matter for the department”.

“In the normal way, a memo would then come to me to sign off. From recollection, I was in Africa then at that stage.

“Cabinet then gave approval for this appointment.”

Mr Gannon also asked why Ms Zappone said that the role would be beginning in June, and Mr Coveney said he had told her that the “process” for the job would have concluded by Pride Week, at the end of June.

Deleting texts

Mr Coveney also told the Committee that he deleted his texts to the Tánaiste about Ms Zappone’s potential role “very quickly”.

He said that he does not delete texts that relate to Government business or if there has been an FOI request submitted.

He also said that he deleted the texts before FOIs were submitted by journalists for records surrounding Ms Zappone’s failed appointment.

However, he said that he did not delete texts from the former minister because he wanted to be “transparent”.

Samantha Power

In texts to Mr Coveney, Ms Zappone also requested to be introduced to Irishwoman Samantha Power, who is the head of US AID, about the possibility of getting a job with the US government’s aid agency.

Mr Coveney said that he did not introduce Ms Zappone to Ms Power because he didn’t think it would have been “appropriate”.