What we know so far as Cabinet meet to discuss Christmas restrictions

A man walks his dog in Temple Bar during lockdown, with pubs and restaurants hit badly by restrictions

As Cabinet meets today to discuss new Covid restrictions, here is what we know so far.

December 24

Restaurants and gastro pubs are to close – possibly around lunchtime.

Hairdressers, barbers and other personal services such as nail bars will also close.

December 25

Christmas Day is expected to be the last day for people to attend religious services and they will move online after that.

It will be also the last day allowing three household meet indoors. This will change to one household visit on St Stephen’s Day and there will then be a ban on all household visits on January 1.

December 26

The ban on inter-country travel will be re-introduced. People will be asked to remain in their counties for the coming weeks. However, anyone visiting family or friends will not be forced to return immediately but rather when they originally planned.

Travel restrictions are not expected to go back to 5km.

Restrictions on funeral and wedding attendance are also expected.

December 31

Flights from Britain will continue to be banned until the end of the year and the measure will then be reviewed by Cabinet.

Remaining open after Christmas

All retail will remain open but Cabinet are to discuss the impact of January sales which may lead to crowds in shops.

Gyms and outdoor socially distant sports such as golf and tennis will also be permitted.

