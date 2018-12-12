What is the Confidence and Supply deal? The main points outlined
So, what is the Confidence and Supply deal?
Under the deal, Fianna Fáil agrees to:
* Abstain in the election of Taoiseach, nomination of ministers and also the reshuffling of ministers.
* Facilitate budget votes in the Dáil
* Vote against or abstain on any motions of no confidence in the government or ministers.
* Maintain pairing arrangements for EU Council meetings and other government business as agreed.
The Fine Gael-led minority government agrees to:
* Accept that Fianna Fáil is an independent party in opposition.
* Recognise Fianna Fáil’s right to bring forward policy proposals and bills.
* Publish all agreements with Independent deputies.
* Allow any opposition bills pass second stage and proceed to committee stage within 10 working weeks.
* Implement a series of agreed policy principles such as introducing budgets with a 2:1 split in favour of spending over taxation cuts.
* Have an open approach to avoid policy surprises.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Irish economy is 'so strong' it will grow even if there's a hard Brexit – Varadkar
- Fianna Fáil guarantees no election in 2019 amid Brexit uncertainty as it extends confidence and supply arrangement