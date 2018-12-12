What is the Confidence and Supply deal? The main points outlined

So, what is the Confidence and Supply deal?

Under the deal, Fianna Fáil agrees to:

* Abstain in the election of Taoiseach, nomination of ministers and also the reshuffling of ministers.

* Facilitate budget votes in the Dáil

* Vote against or abstain on any motions of no confidence in the government or ministers.

* Maintain pairing arrangements for EU Council meetings and other government business as agreed.

The Fine Gael-led minority government agrees to:

* Accept that Fianna Fáil is an independent party in opposition.

* Recognise Fianna Fáil’s right to bring forward policy proposals and bills.

* Publish all agreements with Independent deputies.

* Allow any opposition bills pass second stage and proceed to committee stage within 10 working weeks.

* Implement a series of agreed policy principles such as introducing budgets with a 2:1 split in favour of spending over taxation cuts.

* Have an open approach to avoid policy surprises.

