What is Sinn Féin’s secret Abú database doing with your data?

As the General Election results rolled in February 12 months ago, Mary Lou McDonald’s supporters took to social media to celebrate.

“Sinn Féin Abú”, which translates as Sinn Féin forever, was a common comment from supporters as they witnessed the party’s greatest election success since its formation. Fast forward just over a year and the phrase has taken on an entirely different meaning.

A tranche of leaked internal Sinn Féin documents has revealed what many in political circles have suspected for a long time — the party runs a highly sophisticated digital and social operation to complement its on-the-ground work.

Central to this is Sinn Féin’s Abú system, a secret national voter database that records the names, addresses and voting intentions of millions of voters.

It records how the party believes you voted in past elections and how it thinks you will vote in future elections. Sinn Féin members have also been given extensive training on how to use information people post on social media to identify where potential voters live.

Last week, the Data Protection Commissioner wrote to Sinn Féin seeking answers to a series of questions about its database and social media activities.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty. Picture by Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin

Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty. Picture by Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin

Party representatives, including Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty, have dismissed queries about the database and claimed it is merely a digitised version of the electoral register.

Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane said it is “not reasonable” to ask his party questions about where it is storing the personal information of millions of voters, who is managing the data or how the specially developed system was paid for.

However, while Sinn Féín remains silent on these questions, new internal documents raise even more questions about what the party does with information it gathers from voters.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Picture by Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Picture by Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin

After the 2020 General Election, Sinn Féin decided to get even more serious about how it collates and analyses voter information.

Sinn Féin had been collecting and storing information on voters for years, but with government in its grasp it was time to become more focused.

Presentations were prepared to show members how to utilise the Abú system and outline how it worked alongside the party’s Green Register.

Abú, which can be accessed from an online portal, contains voter data from the electoral register and Marked Register which is then married with information about you on Sinn Féin’s Green Register.

The Green Register lists how Sinn Féin believes you will vote in the next election and how it thinks you voted in the last election.

The Abú is searchable by your name, address and voting intentions and the information can be ranked and analysed by users

“Our Green Reg in each constituency is the foundation on which all else is built,” one internal presentation states. The same document states clearly the electoral aim for Sinn Féin is to move voters “from likely supporters, to firm supporters, and ultimately to republicanise them”.

“This is who will vote for us in any election,” it said, adding: “This will ultimately be a key core for a Unity referendum when it comes.”

It won’t shock anyone to learn Sinn Féin wants to nurture a voter base for a vote on a United Ireland.

However, some of the proposed tactics mentioned on internal training seminars do raise questions about the party’s use of social media to identify voters.

A snapshot from the Abú portal

A snapshot from the Abú portal

Another internal presentation called ‘Building the Green Register Election Fundamentals’ given to Sinn Féin organisers last year makes repeated references to using social media to find supporters.

A slide labelled ‘Getting Started — who have we identified’ said: “Immediate starting” for canvassers is “what have we already identified on Abú”. It goes on to talk about chasing “leads” which include “constituency office, social media, etc”.

On another slide labelled ‘Verify and Engage’, members are told “whatever data you have, it needs to be verified”. “Objective is to confirm that the person previously identified as a supporter is actually one,” it adds. Another bullet point on the presentation refers to “Gathering other data — phone, email, interests, etc”. Sinn Féin would not say what it does with this information.

The next section in the document is labelled ‘Smart Canvassing’, which is “canvassing based on electoral intelligence”. “This means not knocking every door, but knocking specific doors.

“Most commonly this will be a canvass of known supporters, but may also include following up on leads gained from constituency cases, social media or other such sources,” it added. Again, Sinn Féin would not say how social media is used for canvassing.

On Slide 16, ‘Recording and using the data — SF Abú’, the presentation refers to “using canvass creation as a canvass planning tool” and tells members to “compare responses” from voters.

“Abú records multiple contacts and we will be using that to present info differently in time. This provides for a practical recording of the verify and engagement phases as well as the identify stage,” it added.

Sinn Féin would not say what responses are recorded on Abú or how this information will be presented differently in time.

The 'Facebook is King' slide from a Sinn Féin digital media training presentation

The 'Facebook is King' slide from a Sinn Féin digital media training presentation

This new information follows revelations last week from a digital media training seminar given to Sinn Féin organisers. One slide screamed “Facebook is KING” before going on to say it is “the most important social media platform to focus your efforts on bar none”.

“It’s the only social media platform that helps you build your base in your constituency, engage with your constituents, grow your support and get out the vote on election day,” it said.

“It provides extensive analytics on the people who are viewing and engaging with your posts including gender, age and location,” it added.

Sinn Féin members were told the party is investing heavily in Facebook ads at a national level and TDs were encouraged to spend their own money to increase their prominence on the social media platform.

They were also given instructions on how to produce an effective Facebook video — your key line must be mentioned within the first six seconds because people turn off after that.

They were also given training on how to add subtitles to videos.

A slide featuring Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty from the party's digital media seminar

A slide featuring Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty from the party's digital media seminar

A video of Pearse Doherty teeing up an appearance at an Oireachtas Committee hearing with the Central Bank was used as an example. The second last slide of the presentation ‘Engagements on Facebook — Key to enhancing our real world interactions’ is potentially the most enlightening glimpse into how Sinn Féin uses social media.

Party members were told it is important to “view our online interactions as a means of identifying supporters we can engage with in the real world”.

“Facebook will show you the name of the person and often roughly where they live. By engaging with them you may be able to elicit more specific information that will help you pinpoint them in the real-world,” it said.

And even more interestingly, it references how the Abú system can be used to find someone’s home address once you elicit information from Facebook.

“You can use the search function in the Abú system to find the person you have engaged with online, tag them as a social media engager and follow up with a canvass on their doorstep,” it said.

The Data Protection Commissioner’s website does say politicians can use information from the electoral register for “electoral purposes”.

But it adds that this personal data must be used “safely and transparently” in accordance with the principles of data protection, and those using this information must have appropriate policies and safeguards in place.

All EU citizens also have rights under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which includes the right to be informed about the collection and use of their personal data, and the right to access that information if it is being held by an elected representative, a candidate or a political party.

There is an entire section on the Data Commissioner’s website about the rules canvassers must follow when handling your personal information. It says if a political party collects information from constituents it “must be transparent” about its use of the personal data.

This includes a legal obligation to provide you with information on who they are and how they can be contacted. They must also say why they are collecting your data and outline who they’ll be sharing it with. They must also tell you how long they plan on keeping it and explain how they plan to process it.

Once they do all that, they can analyse your data to their heart’s content. It will be for the Data Protection Commissioner to decide if the information stored on Sinn Féín’s Abú system meets all that criteria.

The other nagging question about Sinn Féin’s database centres on where the party is storing the personal information belonging to millions of voters. Sinn Fein will only say your information is stored in the EU, but refuses to give any more details about where within the 27-member state union.

The domain name sfabu.com was bought from a company based in Massachusetts in the US. The sfabu.com website brought users to an online portal where they were asked for a user name and password.

Sinn Féin closed down this portal when the Irish Independent published details of its existence and said it did so as a “precautionary security measure”.

Sinn Féin's David Cullinane. Picture by Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin

Sinn Féin's David Cullinane. Picture by Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane went further, saying the database had been “compromised”, and even suggested the Irish Independent breached data protection laws by highlighting that it existed.

Neither Sinn Féin or Mr Cullinane have explained how the database was compromised or said what laws may have been broken by reporting its existence.

However, the Abú system is not gone; rather it has moved to another domain name and is hosted from sfcanvass.ie.

The new portal has the same IP address — a code showing the geographic allocation of websites — as the previous domain, which links it to Germany.

Sinn Féin won’t say if this is where it is holding voter information.

Other IP search engines link the website to a cloud computing company called Linode based in Philadelphia in the US.

Yesterday, a Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “We have been asked a series of questions by the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner which we will be answering and working through with them.

“We believe we are fully compliant with data protection legislation and are confident that they will agree.”

Political pressure is building at the same rate as new questions about Sinn Féin’s digital strategy arise, and the party may have to address them sooner rather than later.