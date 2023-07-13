What did we learn from the latest round of politicians grilling RTÉ chiefs?

RTÉ executives were grilled by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) once again this afternoon on their knowledge of the ongoing RTÉ scandal.

Here are all the main points we learned from today’s session:

Noel Kelly did have meeting with Dee Forbes without advisers

Noel Kelly told the Media Committee on Tuesday that he does not know Ms Forbes very well, has not had lunch, dinner with her or a cup of tea with her.

He said he has only met her while other legal or financial representatives have been in the room.

This was contested by deputy director general Adrian Lynch, who said the two met via Microsoft Teams on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 12.45.

He said the Microsoft Teams record shows there was nobody else present from the RTÉ side.

Ryan Tubridy may not be paid this week

RTÉ chiefs have insisted Ryan Tubridy is being paid while off air and Oliver Callan fills in for his radio show.

However, director general Kevin Bakhurst said the finance department notified him of an invoice that came in from Tubridy several days ago.

“We need to decide what we’re paying him because he’s not doing his duties any more,” he said.

“Clearly he’s not doing his TV programme any more, he should be available for radio.”

Purchases against barter account to be stopped

The controversial barter account will now no longer be used for purchases against the account by RTÉ.

It will remain to be used for bartering air time.

“The barter account is a useful commercial trading tool – it generates income that is reinvested back into public service media,” said Mr Lynch.

“It will continue to do this, but purchases by RTÉ against the account will cease. Surpluses from the account will simply be cashed out and returned to

group revenue, and reinvested.”

RTÉ claims Noel Kelly knew about Renault deal lapsing when he sent €75,000 invoices

The most significant claim from RTÉ bosses today was that Noel Kelly knew that the Renault agreement had lapsed when he went and sent invoices for the €75,000 payments.

This directly contradicts what the committee was told earlier this week – that Mr Kelly and his client Tubridy believed the €75,000 payments were coming from Renault.

Mr Lynch told the committee: “We contend that the payments of €75,000 for year 2 and 3 of the commercial contract were pursued by NK Management despite it knowing that the Renault contract was no longer in place.”

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster later told Mr Lynch he has “no evidence” to back up this claim.

RTÉ may ask for €150,000 back

RTÉ may ask for the two payments of €75,000 to be returned as they were paid in advance of Renault appearances.

RTÉ bosses said they have not asked Tubridy to give back €150,000 from outstanding Renault appearances, but Mr Bakhurst did later state he would look at recouping this money from Tubridy if he was agreeable to returning it.

"It is taxpayers’ money,” said Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon.