What constituency changes mean for your area as Dublin gains four Dáil seats

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien keeps most of his base, despite the split of Fingal. Pic: Collins

The most significant change is the splitting of the former five-seat Dublin Fingal constituency into two three-seaters – Dublin Fingal West and Dublin Fingal East.

The hotly-contested Dublin Bay South constituency also remains a four-seater, but is losing parts of Kimmage.

There will be four new Dáil seats and one extra constituency in Dublin when the capital votes in the next general election.

The Electoral Commission’s boundary changes, announced today, will see the number of Dáil seats in Dublin increase to 49, out of a new national total rising from 160 to 174.

Here’s what the changes mean for your area:

Dublin Fingal West/East (+1)

The most significant change is the splitting of the former five-seat Dublin Fingal constituency into two three-seaters – Dublin Fingal West and Dublin Fingal East.

Dublin Fingal West will see parts of Dublin North West, mostly near Dublin Airport, move into the constituency.

Dublin Fingal East will be made of the areas of Swords, Malahide, Portmarnock and Donabate. The redraw will be welcomed by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien who keeps most of his base.

Dublin North-West

Despite a number of changes, this remains a three-seater. It loses parts of Blanchardstown to Dublin West and areas around Dublin Airport to the newly-formed Dublin Fingal West. However, the constituency gains parts of Beaumont, and a population base of over 12,000, from Dublin Bay North.

Dublin Bay North

This remains a five-seater and gains voters in the growing area of Ballgriffin. Sinn Féin will be hoping to bring in a second TD here along with Denise Mitchell in the redrawn constituency.

The most significant change is the splitting of the former five-seat Dublin Fingal constituency into two three-seaters – Dublin Fingal West and Dublin Fingal East.

Dublin West (+1)

Home to three Cabinet members, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman and Sports Minister Jack Chambers, this constituency is increasing from a four to a five-seater after gaining part of Dublin North West.

The change will put pressure on the Fine Gael leader to finally bring in a running mate but on current opinion poll standings his chance of securing a seat for a second TD look slim.

Dublin Central

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe’s Dublin Central constituency remains unchanged as a four-seater.

Dublin Bay South

The hotly-contested Dublin Bay South constituency also remains a four-seater, but is losing parts of Kimmage. The current line up for the constituency includes Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik, Fianna Fáil leadership hopeful Jim O’Callaghan and Sinn Féin’s Chris Andrews.

Dublin South Central

While it is gaining Kimmage, this remains a four-seater as it is also losing parts of Tallaght, Clondalkin, Terenure and Templeogue.

Eoin Ó Broin will hope to bring in a third Sinn Fein seat in Dublin Mid-West. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Dublin Mid-West (+1)

The increase to a five-seater looks like good news for Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin and his constituency colleague Mark Ward, who both hold seats. They may now be expected to bring in a third after gains from Dublin South Central and Dublin South West.

Dublin South West

Remains a five seater, gaining elements parts of Templeogue, Terenure and Kilnamanagh, while losing parts of Fettercain in Tallaght.

Dublin Rathdown (+1)

Currently the constituency of two Fine Gael ministers, Josepha Madigan and Neale Richmond, and Green Party leader Catherine Martin. It is increasing a seat to become a four-seater while gaining voters from the affluent areas of Foxrock and Glencullen.

Dún Laoghaire

The loss of Foxrock and Glencullen to Dublin Rathdown could be unwelcome news for Fine Gael minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill in Dún Laoghaire. Otherwise, the constituency otherwise remains.