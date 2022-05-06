| 11°C Dublin

Close

Premium

We’re still living with the consequences of bloody Phoenix Park murders, 140 years on

The killings were a watershed moment in republican history

The assassination of Lord Frederick Cavendish and Thomas Burke in Phoenix Park, Dublin, in a drawing by H Meyer Expand

Close

The assassination of Lord Frederick Cavendish and Thomas Burke in Phoenix Park, Dublin, in a drawing by H Meyer

The assassination of Lord Frederick Cavendish and Thomas Burke in Phoenix Park, Dublin, in a drawing by H Meyer

The assassination of Lord Frederick Cavendish and Thomas Burke in Phoenix Park, Dublin, in a drawing by H Meyer

Senan Molony

Today marks the 140th anniversary of a turning point in Irish history. It was the first clear-cut occasion when the forces of constitutional and physical-force nationalism clashed in their pursuit of Irish independence as a common goal.

There are many who see the two bodies left sprawled on a roadway and path of the park as the moment Parnell’s great project was effectively ended, making the partition of Ireland then inevitable, even if 40 years in the distance.

Most Watched

Privacy