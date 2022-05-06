We’re still living with the consequences of bloody Phoenix Park murders, 140 years on

Today marks the 140th anniversary of a turning point in Irish history. It was the first clear-cut occasion when the forces of constitutional and physical-force nationalism clashed in their pursuit of Irish independence as a common goal.

There are many who see the two bodies left sprawled on a roadway and path of the park as the moment Parnell’s great project was effectively ended, making the partition of Ireland then inevitable, even if 40 years in the distance.

Thus we live with the consequences of Saturday, May 6, 1882 to this very moment.

The killing of Lord Frederick Cavendish and Under-Secretary Thomas Henry Burke on a sunny day in Dublin produced convulsions comparable in our time to only the shock of the shooting of John F Kennedy in Dallas in 1963.

Dubliners were stunned to hear of the ambush of two VIPs strolling in the city’s great greenery, being the newly-arrived Chief Secretary (Cavendish was only a few hours in the country) and the head of the Irish civil service, Burke, a Catholic, denounced by many as the leading “Castle rat” of British administration in Ireland.

When four knifemen menacingly made their way toward the pair, only one was their target. They knew Burke, but had never laid eyes on the other.

Burke was gored first, then stabbed again – and the other might have escaped had he not raised an umbrella, which he had foolishly been carrying on that fine day, to flail at the attackers.

The brolly brought attention on the assumed bodyguard. As Burke died on the path, Lord Frederick cavorted with his useless implement, jabbed at by the pack, until he too fell, repeatedly punctured, into the road.

All this was witnessed from the Viceregal Lodge (now Áras an Uachtaráin), whose threshold Cavendish would never cross. The staff assumed they were watching drunken Saturday stupidity, but soldiers were ordered to quell the unseemly ructions before Cavendish arrived.

They found their new chief staring lifelessly at the sky. Bystanders spoke of the assailants escaping on a horse-drawn car, hats pulled over their eyes. The killers thus disappeared, and there were no reliable descriptions – not even of the horse.

As the news travelled through the city, people poured from their houses in amazement.

Performances in theatres and concert halls were interrupted by announcements, and the aghast attendances dispersed, noisily discussing the event.

There was to be a still more astounding development, even as the corpses were removed under military guard, ultimately for post-mortem examinations at what is now the American ambassador’s residence, Deerfield. That night, cards were dropped into the letterboxes of the principal newspapers – which were busy even then rushing out Ireland’s first-ever Sunday editions.

The cards proclaimed: “This deed was done by the Irish Invincibles.”

No one had ever heard of such a group.

Meanwhile, the Viceroy, Lord Spencer, to whom Cavendish was to be number two (with Burke the operational number three), was having to break the news to Britain.

He knew the crushing weight that would be doubly inflicted on William Ewart Gladstone. Cavendish was more than a political son – he was married to Lucy, the prime minister’s niece.

The news horrified London, especially parliament, since Parnell had just been released from prison under the Kilmainham Treaty as Britain sought a political way forward from Irish unrest.

America and other countries were also stunned, and it was the principal news of the English-speaking world as far away as Australia and New Zealand.

In the future would come forgeries attempting to link Parnell to what became universally known as the Phoenix Park Murders, an attempt to portray him as riding two horses at once, tolerant of terror.

To many in Britain it proved Irish demands could never be killed with kindness, in Gladstone’s phrase. Continued repression of the Irish was the only route. For ascendancy classes in the North East, in particular, it was a vision of Fenian hell, and there could be no surrender.

Within a short political timeframe, Tory opportunists were insisting “Ulster will fight and Ulster will be right”.

When I wrote The Phoenix Park Murders in 2006, it was gratifyingly reviewed in An Phoblacht, the only criticism being that the title did not refer to “assassinations” instead. Such is the power of revisionism and reach-back to history. Yet the original working title had been Assassins in the Park – before the recognition factor required a change.

Now increasingly recognised as a landmark event, it eventually saw five men hanged, as well as the creation of the world’s first witness protection programme.

The leader of the Invincibles, James Carey, had turned Queen’s evidence against his fellows and sent them to prison and the rope.

A drama-documentary entitled The Queen v Patrick O’Donnell, based on a recent book, was screened on TG4 in March. It recounts O’Donnell’s killing of Carey off the coast of South Africa, on board a ship taking the latter to a new life in the colonies under the name of Power.

Another retelling, The Irish Assassins, by Julie Kavanagh, has been published to acclaim in Britain, while live theatre in the Phoenix Park now recounts the story in its very setting.

The killings are also a major motif in James Joyce’s Ulysses, which marks its centenary this year. And every year flowers are laid in the park to commemorate what happened, however described, that long ago summer.

The Irish never forget.