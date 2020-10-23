'We’re heading towards a unity referendum at some stage' - McDonald rejects Government's plan not to pursue a border poll

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald rejected the Government’s plan to not pursue a border poll on Irish unity for the next five years.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast with Ciara Kelly, Ms McDonald said that preparations for conversations surrounding Irish unity need to start now.

“There will be no prizes for anybody who stands and faces down just the winds of change in this regard. I think the path is clear now - we’re heading towards a unity referendum at some stage,” she said.

Ms McDonald went on to say that these discussions are about much more than just national anthems and flags. Maintaining a high standard of living is top of many people’s agenda.

“People who talk to me about Irish unity, of all persuasions… the first thing they raise with me Ciara is health. They say, ‘what’s our health service going to look like?’,” she said.

“When I say plan for the future, plan for change - I’m talking about those things. I’m talking about decent jobs, I’m talking about the educational system, I’m talking about prosperity.”

The Sinn Féin leader acknowledged that Northern Ireland is a state which requires financial support, but says that the cost will be worth it.

“The investment that we will make in building a robust, universal public health service and so on island-wide, will be the smartest money that we have ever spent.”

Host Ciara Kelly pushed the Dublin Central TD on the issue of sectarianism, both north and south of the border, citing the outrage caused by a proposal for an RIC commemoration earlier this year as an example.

However, Ms McDonald disputed that objecting to the ceremony was sectarian.

“I’ve also made the point to you that remembering the past and not celebrating those that brutalised, disenfranchised, drove people from their own homes and their own land - the idea of commemorating that to my mind, is frankly sick.”

