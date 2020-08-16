The Chairman of the Dáil’s coronavirus committee has denounced Covid-19 “hysteria” and defended the decision of former Fáilte Ireland chairman Michael Cawley to go on a family holiday to Italy.

Independent TD Michael McNamara said yesterday that Mr Cawley had not breached the Government’s travel advice, which was not mandatory. "We’re entering into a state of hysteria,” he claimed.

And the Government’s Covid-19 advice not to travel is producing "very little gain,” Mr McNamara said, insisting also that the decision to lock down Kildare, Laois and Offaly had been an overreaction by the State.

He said Ireland had shut down its aviation sector “to very little gain.” Mr McNamara also said he did not understand the scientific basis for shutting down Laois, Kildare and Offaly and had heard no scientific rationale for the action, with another Independent TD, Carol Nolan, having told his committee last week that there was nobody in hospital in Laois at present who was suffering from coronavirus.

"We know that our Health system is not being overrun and that deaths are not rising,” which were the important parameters, Mr McNamara told RTE Radio 1.

Mr McNamara also said Mr Cawley had not breached the Government’s travel advice, which was not mandatory. “I have read it three times.” And the Government, in defending legal actin by Ryanair, was pointing out that the advice was not biding and was merely guidance for the consideration of individuals. It could not be had both ways.

“Michael Cawley wasn’t giving out travel advice to anybody, nor was he giving out medical advice. We’re hearing his reputation traduced on the radio, and we’re imposing much more restrictive travel conditions on our citizens than any other country in Europe,” Mr McNamara declared.

Flight: Chairman of Fáilte Ireland Michael Cawley. Photo: Damien Eagers

Flight: Chairman of Fáilte Ireland Michael Cawley. Photo: Damien Eagers

“If he was from any other member state of the European Union nobody would call into question his going to Italy. We’re entering into a state of hysteria because of cases arising in Ireland, as they are elsewhere in Europe, but thankfully hospitalisations and deaths are not rising."

He added about the resignation of Mr Cawley: “When we replace him, are we now saying that as the Chairman of Fáilte Ireland he should not holiday abroad?

"Or are we going ask someone to account for their movements in a time of Covid?” Mr McNamara added.

