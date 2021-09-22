'We're determined to get this right’ – Public Expenditure Minister defends Government amid Sláintecare criticism

There is no resistance within Government to the delivery of Sláintecare reforms, the Dáil has been told.

Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure, denied claims that the Cabinet was paying only “lip service” to the need to ultimately end Ireland’s two-tier health service.

Its commitment to reform is “resolute”, he said.

But Róisín Shortall, co-leader of the Social Democrats, suggested there was a “lack of courage at the top, from the Minister for Health, and the rest of the Cabinet”.

She added: “We will never see reform of the health service unless the political will is there to take on the vested interests wherever they come from, and to ensure that the people of this country have access to healthcare based on need and not ability to pay.”

Leas Cheann Comhairle Catherine Connolly, for the Independent Group, said the resignations of Sláintecare leaders Prof Tom Keane and Laura Magahy were shocking enough, but the “minimisation” of them was worse.

Mr McGrath said the criticisms were ignoring “the elephant in the room”, which was Covid, citing the numbers of deaths, nearly 5,800, that had arisen.

“The Government is absolutely committed to this transformation of our public health system. It is not going to be easy. There will be challenges along the way, but we are determined to get this right,” Mr McGrath said.

Roadblocks would be removed, and they were “not at a political level”, he emphasised.

The Budget would see a further manifestation of the Government’s commitment to delivering in the reforms, he insisted.

Ms Connolly said she hoped she never again heard a minister use the deaths of people as an excuse for a lack of progress, drawing murmurs from Dáil benches.

She asked when Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had spoken to Prof Keane, now outside the country. Mr McGrath said there had been a phone conversation with the expert while he was in Toronto.

Ms Shortall predicted the Government would give the health service €22bn next year, with more than 900,000 people now on hospital waiting lists.

But she warned: “Money alone will not solve the endemic problems in our broken health service. What we need to see is urgent reform.

“The blueprint for that, Sláintecare, was agreed on a cross-party basis in 2017. You have the plans, yet you refuse to implement them.

“It seems your Government isn't interested in reform. All you do is pay lip service to it.”

The two senior Sláintecare managers, Ms Magahy and Prof Keane had been joined in resignation by the former chair of the Southwest Hospital Group, Professor Geraldine McCarthy, she said.

“They will tell you that serious institutional resistance to essential reform is threatening the entire project,” she said.

“We know where that resistance is emanating from – the HSE and the Department of Health. But critically, there is also a lack of political leadership, a lack of commitment and a lack of courage at the top.”

It was coming “from the Minister for Health, and the rest of the Cabinet”, she said.

“We will never see reform of the health service unless the political will is there to drive it and to take on the vested interests, wherever they come from.”

She said more than a decade ago, Prof Keane had “staunch support” from then Health Minister Mary Harney when he reformed Ireland’s cancer services, which was a hugely controversial reform at the time. “He wouldn't have been able to do it otherwise.

“If the same level of political support existed today for Sláintecare reforms, would Professor Keane have resigned?

“I think the answer to that question is obvious.”