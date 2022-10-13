Welsh first minister recommends ‘immersion’ as the means to teach Irish language in school

WELSH first minister Mark Drakeford has proposed ‘immersion teaching’ as the way to have Irish people speaking their own language.

“The great success of teaching Welsh is the immersion method,” he said on a visit to Dublin when asked why the native tongue is so strong in Wales, while Irish people barely have the cúpla focal after 12 years of being taught in primary and secondary school.

“These are young people who come to school and are taught entirely through the medium of Welsh,” Mr Drakeford told Independent.ie. A second language was bestowed on all pupils by this means, even though 80pc of pupils in the city of Cardiff come from monoglot English homes.

“And yet that immersion method really succeeds. Our record of teaching Welsh as a second language in English-medium education is not a good one.”

Mr Drakeford said he wasn’t commenting on “some of the struggles” that had been described to him in teaching Irish in Ireland, but said the failure to imbue the language in schools that taught mainly through English “would be reflected in our experience”.

He said: “Where we've had great success is in Welsh-medium education, and in increasing the number of young people who come to it and finding a way of doing it.

“Even in a world where the English language is so dominant, and where the minute they go home, they're surrounded by it and hear it on TV, nevertheless, the immersion methods have succeeded in turning generations now of young people into genuinely bilingual citizens.”

Mr Drakeford, the leader of the Welsh Labour Party, is here as part of a new initiative called the Ireland-Wales Forum. He addressed the British-Irish Chamber of Commerce today and next travels to Cork.

He said he had not been contacted by new British Prime Minister Liz Truss since her appointment, and nor had be been consulted about the appointment of William Windsor as the new Prince of Wales by the incoming sovereign, King Charles III.

“The decision to award the title of Prince of Wales was one made by the new King, there was no prior consultation about it,” Mr Drakeford said. “But my view of it is twofold really - first of all, having made the decision, sensible people will want to make it work to the best extent that it can.

“The new inheritor of that title needs to be given the time that he will need to make that role his own. His father held it for over half a century and built up, as a result, a very long history of contact with Wales.

"He spent time every year in Wales. There would barely be any corner of Wales where he wouldn't have had some sort of contact at one time or another. So for somebody coming new to all of that, I think the greatest virtue is to take the time that he will need to think through that new role.

“Secondly, I don't think the business of consultation worries me - the title ‘Prince of Wales’ conveys no Constitutional significance. There's no part in decision-making that it provides and there would have been no Governmental interest. The idea of a principality is very much part of a debate in Wales about the nature of the Wales people want to see.”

Mr Drakeford added: “Views in Wales are on a journey on that issue as on many others, and I think particularly if you talk to younger people in Wales, you would find the sense that maybe those sorts of titles and those ways of thinking belong to a previous rather than a contemporary era.”

Asked about the first minister in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, saying last week that she “detests” the Tories, the Welsh first minister, Mr Drakeford, said that as a one-time a probation officer he was trained to “hate the sin but love the sinner.”

He said he was “fundamentally opposed to the damage the Tories have done in Wales over the whole of my lifetime".

“I fiercely oppose the way that they think about, and then act, in politics, but I don't want to translate that into despising individuals,” he said.

On whether Liz Truss wasn’t now on probation with the wider British people, he said: “She may well find that her time as prime minister is marked by uncertainty about the way that it has all started.

“But, you know, thinking of Nicola’s comments, I share in many ways her view of the impact which Tory governments and Tory approaches have had in Wales, as in Scotland.

“You saw the visceral sense of the first minister of Scotland about the way in which she has seen the damage that Conservative Governments have done.”