‘We’ll drive ourselves mad if we keep doing this for another five or six months’ - Jim O’Callaghan on Covid restriction changes

Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan said he is concerned that further restrictions would prolong the country’s struggle with coronavirus.

This came as Dublin faces a looming upgrade to level three on the five-point plan and further tightening of restrictions after rising case numbers and hospitalisations in the last week.

Speaking on RTÉ's Claire Byrne show, the Dublin Bay South TD said, “What will happen is if we introduce more restrictions, numbers will drop and then in three weeks we will lift those restrictions. But, as sure as night follows day, those numbers will rise again in six weeks or so. The solution to this lies with the Irish people. We have to live with caution and not fear.

“We need to take into account other factors other than purely public health. We need to recognise that we have managed to suppress this virus. Back in April, on one day there were 155 people in ICU with the virus, today there are 14.

“This second phase of the pandemic is not like the first phase. My concern is the impact this is having not just on young people and children but on the mental health of the elderly and the anxiety levels of the country. We can't have a situation whereby restrictions are brought in, then removed, numbers go back up again. We’ll drive ourselves mad if we keep doing this for another five or six months,” Deputy O’Callaghan said.

This comes after NPHET member Prof Philip Nolan said he was more worried about case numbers and modelling projections now than at any other time since the peak of the pandemic.

The Fianna Fáil backbencher also said Taoiseach Michéal Martin has his full support and that he believes he has done equally as well as Leo Varadkar as leader of the country during the pandemic.

Deputy O’Callaghan rejected the notion that this was the right time for a leadership change within Fianna Fáil amid poor polling results last weekend.

"All I know is that I want Micheál Martin to succeed as Taoiseach, he is doing a good job and he has my support,” he said.

Fianna Fáíl TD Éamon Ó Cuív on Tuesday called for a leadership change within the party due to its flagging support as the party received just 10pc in the latest Red C poll.

O’Callaghan disagreed with the notion that Leo Varadkar has “run rings” around the Taoiseach since his appointment and said he has done quite well in the circumstances.

The Dublin Bay South TD said he was concerned about the party’s popularity nationally and said if Fianna Fáil didn’t survive as a strong centre-left option for the electorate, then “Irish politics would become polarised like the US or the UK, between a party on the left and one on the right.”

He said the media and the party’s opposition were not to blame, but rather Fianna Fáíl needed to communicate the party’s identity better to the public.

On his decision to turn down the Minister of State job, Jim O'Callaghan said he was happy that he did and that he saw it as a limited role, "I see my responsibility as a senior back bench Fianna Fáil TD as to play my role in trying to ensure that we can strengthen Fianna Fáil as a party".

