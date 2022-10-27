| 13.5°C Dublin

Welcome to Northern Ireland... where people still have to lie about their sexuality

John Laverty

Either that, or we have fewer gay people than the rest of the UK

Homophobic graffiti in Lurgan Expand
Belfast Pride Expand
Graphic Expand

What are you, straight or gay? The immediate response should be “that’s none of your damned business”. Even so, it’s an easy enough question to answer. Isn’t it?

Actually, if it were so simple, those awfully nice people behind the latest Northern Ireland Census wouldn’t have spent so much time working on how to frame their new “sexual orientation” question.

