Welcome to Northern Ireland... where people still have to lie about their sexuality

What are you, straight or gay? The immediate response should be “that’s none of your damned business”. Even so, it’s an easy enough question to answer. Isn’t it?

Actually, if it were so simple, those awfully nice people behind the latest Northern Ireland Census wouldn’t have spent so much time working on how to frame their new “sexual orientation” question.

Research confirmed a “user need” for such information in a number of areas including, of course, equality monitoring, and it was decreed that the vast majority would provide an honest response.

In any case, there’d be the comfort blanket of a ‘prefer not to say’ option.

The next batch of 2021 Census information, containing the analytical breakdown, will be published shortly.

But if the recent Northern Ireland Continuous Household Survey is any guide, heterosexuals number at 97.3pc, with 1.6pc identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual.

Just how accurate are those figures, though?

Expand Close Graphic / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Graphic

They’re certainly out of kilter with the general UK population, which, according to the Office of National Statistics, suggests that 3.1pc (aged 16 and over) now identifies as ‘LGB’.

So either we have considerably fewer LGBTQIA+ people per capita than Great Britain or some respondents have been telling porkies.

Can you blame them? It would be like admitting you voted for Liz Truss. Or Qatar...

But it’s no joke when many in the LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex and asexual) community in Northern Ireland remain afraid to even hold their loved one’s hand in public.

These people often feel they need to change their behaviour to avoid Neanderthals targeting them for their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Fears of violence, intimidation and harassment are reality, not perception, as is discrimination in workplaces and when accessing education, health and social services.

Many who believed they’d already made it through rejection and hostility often faced through ‘coming out’ have since discovered that such trauma is only the start of their troubles.

Most alarming have been the ongoing and increasing social attacks on the trans and non-binary community, who have their very existence relentlessly challenged.

Tuesday’s reinstatement of Cruella Braverman — who voted against same-sex marriage and civil partnerships in Northern Ireland — as Home Secretary is hardly encouraging news either.

It was thanks to the courageous and pioneering campaigning of Jeffrey Dudgeon that the European Court of Human Rights delivered a landmark ruling that ultimately ended the shameful ban on homosexuality here.

Although the 40th anniversary of this historic moment was celebrated last year, it took UK legislation to finally deliver it on December 8, 1982.

It would be another 38 years before same-sex marriage was finally legalised here, having been repeatedly blocked by the DUP and others.

To be fair, in July of last year, the DUP’s Paula Bradley publicly apologised to the gay community for the “atrocious” remarks party colleagues had made about them over the years.

There had been many, starting with Ian Paisley’s ‘Save Ulster From Sodomy’ campaign in the 1970s.

Expand Close Belfast Pride / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Belfast Pride

Some newspapers even accepted adverts for what would be labelled a hate crime today. They first appeared in the News Letter on October 19, 1977.

Since then, among other things, we’ve had Paisley Jnr telling a magazine he was “repulsed by gay and lesbianism”, councillor Maurice Mills saying Hurricane Katrina was sent by God to punish homosexuals and Iris Robinson claiming they needed psychiatric help to be “turned around”.

Who needs ‘openly gay’ when you have openly anti-gay?

Paula Bradley’s conciliatory remarks, during her brief stint as deputy leader to Edwin Poots, were warmly welcomed.

Ironically, however, they came just after Arlene Foster had resigned as First Minister, having been ousted by the DUP for not voting against Northern Ireland becoming the first part of the UK to officially favour banning gay conversion therapy.

Foster abstained after a debate in which the Ulster Unionists’ Doug Beattie memorably uttered: “I am a straight man... there is no fix or cure for me; there is no therapy that will make me a gay man… why would we say that a gay man can be fixed or cured?”

Sinn Fein, meanwhile, have long eschewed the outdated Catholic teaching on homosexuality, which will hopefully be updated next year in Rome when calls for greater inclusion of women and LGBTQ people are on the agenda.

Religious influence aside, there’s an expanding school of thought that ‘straight’ and ‘gay’ are mere labels for the extreme ends of an elastic spectrum that encompasses everyone.

Sexuality, like Protestantism and Catholicism, isn’t as binary as it’s implied, which is why it was dispiriting to see those recent “Catholics outnumber Protestants in Northern Ireland” headlines blithely accepted as evidence that Irish unity was inevitable.

Supposedly ‘straight’ people have had same-sex encounters in schools and prisons, have had homoerotic dreams. A good friend of mine, a father of two, now has a husband, having had a wife for 20 years.

A recent UK-wide study found that ‘bisexual’ is now the second-most common preference after ‘straight’, with 5pc identifying as such.

The word doing a lot of the heavy lifting here is ‘identify’ — with younger people especially less inclined to put themselves into pre-ordained boxes.

Let’s see how many in Northern Ireland ‘prefer not to say’.