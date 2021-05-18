Weeks before all 80,000 HSE devices hit by cyber-attack back in operation, Dáil told

There are 80,000 devices in the HSE – understood to include PCs, laptops, and iPads – potentially impacted by the ransomware hack, the Dáil was told tonight, and it will take “several weeks” to bring them all back into play.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly said: “The HSE and the Department of Health are prioritising the restoration of services, with teams working around the clock to resolve the situation.” But some of the more important systems would however be back online “in coming days,” he said.

The minister said it was a “planned structured response,” under the direction of the HSE’s national coordination centre, he said. “This involves the assessment and recovery of approximately 2,000 IT patient-facing systems, each supported by infrastructure, multiple servers and devices.

“In addition there are approximately 80,000 HSE devices, which need to be checked. This is been carried out in a methodical process of cleaning, restoring and bringing back online —while managing the risk of re-infection.”

The HSC is prioritising those patients who are most in need of urgent care, he said, and every effort has been made to maintain cancer services, with a focus on urgent and time sensitive cases.

“Unfortunately radiotherapy services are particularly impacted,” he said. “Medical oncology is continuing with some delay due to manual recording and administrative processes.”

Plans are being developed to relocate some of these services to private hospitals on a temporary basis, the Minister said. Meanwhile patients and clinical teams at acute hospitals are experiencing increased turnaround time for laboratory tests, with difficulty in accessing patient information history.

A matter of concern is that significant number of outpatient appointments have been cancelled, he said.

Most community health services, such as disability, mental health, primary care, and older people services are operating as normal, however.

“I am advised, some delays and cancellations can be expected,” the Minister said.

This is especially the case in dental orthodontics ophthalmology and audiology services.”

He reassured patients that any appointments that cannot go ahead will be rescheduled as soon as possible, while emergency departments are open and operating.

Patient throughput is in, in all areas due to reduced laboratory and radiology capacity, and of course reduced access to patient records.

But he said: “If a patient is on acutely unwell or seriously injured, should attend an emergency department.”

The Health system is subject to “ongoing attack” from cyberterrorists, the Minister added, although there had been no further major attacks since that at 3am on Friday.