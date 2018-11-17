FINE Gael has thrown down the gauntlet to Fianna Fáil warning it won’t continue in Government without “clarity” on a new deal.

'We won't stay in Government without clarity on new Confidence and Supply deal' - Fine Gael warning to Fianna Fáil

The Confidence and Supply arrangement between the parties expires at the end of next month is currently under review.

Tanáiste Simon Coveney warned today: “We will not stay in Government without clarity in terms of the Confidence and Supply agreement.

“You cannot run a government working week to week...That’s why these negotiations are serious in terms of trying to provide stability,” he said.

The turbulence in the UK this week shows what political instability looks like he said.

Leo Varadkar’s party is ramping up pressure to move to a renegotiating a new deal rather than looking back on the current deal.

Already officials from Housing, Health, Agriculture and Education have met with the teams but Fianna Fáil have said the review is not complete.

Mr Coveney said Fine Gael don’t want this process to go on forever but said he is happy with how the talks are progressing to date.

The party’s message at its Ard Fhéis in Fine Gael is that it is election ready, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said, adding that the the printing machines are “well oiled”.

Mr Coveney added: “We are a party that is election ready we are certainly not taking for granted the successful outcome of the Confidence and Supply discussions.”

Online Editors