We will examine how to investigate former TD Dara Murphy's double-jobbing - Finance Minister

FINANCE Minister Paschal Donohoe is to examine how to investigate the controversy over Dara Murphy’s double-jobbing - as the Taoiseach has again defended the former Fine Gael TD.

Mr Donohoe acknowledged that there is currently no way of investigating Mr Murphy’s expenses claims over the past two years - but said he would work with Leinster House authorities to address the matter.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach said he could not stop Mr Murphy taking up a job as campaign director for the European People’s Party and defended his work as a TD in that period.

Mr Murphy has been embroiled in controversy over his role as a campaign director for the EPP, Fine Gael’s EU grouping, while serving as a TD for the past two years. He was largely absent from the Dáil and his constituency, but claimed his full salary of €96,000 a year and allowances of up to €51,600 per year.

Mr Murphy resigned as a TD for Cork North-Central recently to take up a new €150,000-per-year job in the European Commission.

Despite calls for an investigation into the controversy neither the standards in public office watchdog, Sipo, nor the clerk of the Dáil or the Dáil’s ethics committee can investigate the matter as Mr Murphy is no longer a TD.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Donohoe: "I accept because a number of bodies have now clarified that is not their responsibility we have to develop an adequate way in which this matter can be dealt with and I will work with the Houses of the Oireachtas in relation to how we can do this."

Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was never in his power to stop Mr Murphy from taking up the job with the EPP and said that his former party colleague had kept his constituency office open, attended the Dáil for 120 days of the year and attended votes in the house.

He said he could not "prescribe" what authority should investigate Mr Murphy.

"It was never a case of me allowing him to do it but I did know that he was taking up that position as the EPP campaign director and there was no secret about that - I issued a press statement at the time," he said.

"But he did this on the understanding that it would be a temporary position that would end and it did more than six months ago and that he would continue to fulfil his duties as a constituency TD and a member of the Dáil as well.

"Now the record shows that he kept his constituency office open, that he was in the Dáil for 120 days a year, attended votes, but people are disputing that and that's why I think there should be an investigation. I can’t prescribe which competent authority should do that, but I think there should be an investigation."

Mr Varadkar said that if an investigation finds that Mr Murphy broke any rules, the former TD should "absolutely" pay back the money.

