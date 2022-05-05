‘We thought, what better topic than this all-consuming event?’ – Pandemonium of Ireland’s Covid response revealed in new book

Hugh O'Connell with his wife Theresa and daughter Mary Jane at the launch of his new book Pandemonium: Power, Politics and Ireland's Pandemic with co-author Jack Horgan-Jones. Picture: David Conachy

Journalists Hugh O’Connell and Jack Horgan-Jones have said it was “pure luck” that Nphet was disbanded the same week they submitted their book Pandemonium: Power, Politics and Ireland’s Pandemic.

The book, which details Ireland’s response to Covid-19, with unrivalled access to key decision-makers, was launched in the Hodges Figgis bookshop on Dublin’s Dawson Street on Thursday evening.

Mr O’Connell, who is political correspondent for the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent, and Mr Horgan-Jones, political reporter for The Irish Times, said they believe sources were more candid in their interviews for the book because they knew it wasn’t coming out until 2022.

Read More

“I think people did realise this book was an important thing we were doing, writing the first draft of history, well the second draft – newspapers are the first – but we were really pressing to them that it was important to get your input on this,” Mr O’Connell said on Thursday evening.

“When we told them it wasn’t going to be published until 2022, I think that did help because people knew that it wasn’t going all over a newspaper.”

Mr Horgan-Jones added: “We are deeply indebted to our sources. They didn’t have to talk to us but they did, and they did so in the public interest.”

The duo said they wanted the book to feel like it had one voice, so although they split up sections they also went over each other’s work and added in any extra detail.

“Our style is quite different from others but we kind of took chunks ourselves and then the other would take a look and write over it,” Mr O’Connell said.

“The book hopefully speaks with one authorial voice. That was kind of the idea – you wouldn’t necessarily be able to identify which are Jack’s chapters and which are mine.”

The journalists said they decided to write a book about the pandemic because it is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, story they will cover in their professional careers.

“We thought if there isn’t a book in this event that is all-consuming, which impacted everyone in the country, every household in Ireland, so what better topic for a book?” Mr Horgan-Jones said.

“What better use for journalism than to help people understand what happened, so that’s what we set out to do.”

He added that it was “pure luck” that their book was submitted the same week that Nphet was disbanded and that he is happy they got to draw a line under that period of the pandemic.

The journalists said they were worried people wouldn’t want to read Pandemonium due to Covid-fatigue.

Mr Horgan-Jones added: “But, we think this is a good book and we can write a good book, so let’s not second guess the market or how we think it might do, we just threw ourselves into the project.”