‘We should conduct ourselves in a more parliamentary manner’ – Taoiseach calls for better behaviour in Dáil chamber

The Taoiseach has said he believes there is a need for better conduct in the Dáil chamber, saying TD behaviour has deteriorated since he has been a politician.

He made the comment after Mattie McGrath, leader of the Rural Independent Group, told Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik, she will be “gone, like the last leader, quicker than it gets dark”.

Ironically the disparagement came after Ms Bacik herself called for better conduct in the chamber.

Mattie McGrath: The leader of the Labour Party “will be gone before it gets dark”

Ms Bacik, who has been Labour party leader for just over a year, since the ousting of Alan Kelly by his colleagues, referred back to a row between Independent TD Michael Collins and junior minister Pippa Hackett in a debate on the Nature Restoration Law.

Mr McGrath said however he could not let go of this fresh attack on one of his colleagues. Mr Collins is a member of the Rural Independent Group.

He said: “I’ll take no lecture from Deputy Bacik. She’ll be gone, like the last leader, quicker than it gets dark. That’s what happens with the Labour Party.”

The Taoiseach, responding, said he believed there was a need to improve “the way that we behave” in the Dáil.

He said: “None of us are angels in that regard. But I think, given what Deputy Bacik has said, we should all raise our resolve to conduct our business in a more parliamentary manner in a way that we used to in the past.

“I think it (the conduct of debate) has deteriorated considerably in the 20 years that I've been here.”