Culture Minister Josepha Madigan says Fine Gael byelection candidate Verona Murphy deserves a second chance after apologising for her comments linking immigrants with Isil.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan says Fine Gael byelection candidate Verona Murphy deserves a second chance after apologising for her comments linking immigrants with Isil.

'We should accept her apology' - Minister says Verona Murphy deserves second chance after Isil comments

The minister distanced herself from the comments and said she does not agree with them. But she insisted Ms Murphy’s apology and her visit to a reception centre to meet migrants should be acknowledged.

It came after the Justice Minister told the Dáil he wanted to distance himself from Ms Murphy’s comments.

Responding to a Dáil question about hate speech he said: "I want to categorically disassociate myself from comments made by Ms Verona Murphy, our own party candidate in Wexford.

"I believe it is incumbent on all of us to ensure unacceptable commentary is treated as such. In this regard I want to note certain apologies given by candidates involved."

READ MORE: Cormac McQuinn: 'Murphy's candidacy for Fine Gael becoming a growing headache for Taoiseach'

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan. Photo: Collins

The Wexford byelection candidate suggested children as young as three-years-old may have been manipulated by Isil during an interview with the Wexford People. She has since apologised for her remarks and visited a reception centre to meet with asylum seekers.

Ms Madigan told Pat Kenny on Newstalk that Ms Murphy did not make the comments to draw attention to her campaign.

"Obviously I don’t condone in any form or manner what Verona said but she has apologised. Even Micheál Martin said everyone deserves a second chance.

"I think she said she has gone to some of these places has met [migrants] and has a better understanding than she had.

"I think the fact she has said that is a good thing. People can often say things out of ignorance, I don’t think it was to grab attention – perhaps the way some other parliamentarians do. She has apologised and I think we should accept her apology."

She also expressed sympathy for TD Maria Bailey after she was removed as a Fine Gael candidate for the next general election. The minister declined to be drawn on whether she would have kept Ms Bailey on the ticket.

"It is not a matter for me to decide one way or the other. I think the decision has been made," she said.

"i think you would have a heart of stone not to feel compassion for Maria Bailey. She is a very hard working deputy, always has been. The decision wasn’t mine to make."

READ MORE: Verona Murphy pulls out of RTE appearance as her comments on asylum seekers deemed ‘out of order’ by FG minister

Online Editors